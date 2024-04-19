Early benchmark reveals key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs





Of course, that's also true for our usual sources of inside information on unannounced mobile devices, who've largely ignored Samsung's next-gen Android-powered clamshell. That's probably not good news for anyone who's expecting this bad boy to radically change the design or improve the capabilities of the Z Flip 6's forerunner, and Of course, that's also true for our usual sources of inside information on unannounced mobile devices, who've largely ignored Samsung's next-gen Android-powered clamshell. That's probably not good news for anyone who's expecting this bad boy to radically change the design or improve the capabilities of the Z Flip 6's forerunner, and a new benchmark listing "confirms" a few largely predictable specifications today.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse... with only 8GB RAM





Remember when the world's most powerful laptops packed 8GB RAM and 4 gigs of memory felt enough for the heaviest mobile multitaskers out there? Even though that wasn't a century ago, many budget 5G phones today come with 8 gigs of the good stuff, while Android flagships from brands like OnePlus, Asus, Oppo, and Vivo are pushing that number higher and higher.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 benchmarked with precisely that memory count a few months ahead of its launch. Even Samsung has decided to ditch the entry-level 8GB option for the Galaxy S24 Ultra , which makes it a little disappointing to see thebenchmarked with precisely that memory count a few months ahead of its launch.









No, the Geekbench database doesn't mention the device by name, but with last year's Z Flip 5 carrying model number SM-F731U, it's pretty obvious what the SM-F741U designation stands for. Of course, just because this particular pre-release Z Flip 6 prototype features 8GB RAM (of which only 6.75 gigs are apparently user accessible), that doesn't mean Samsung isn't planning a higher-end 12GB configuration as well.





That would still represent an important upgrade over the Z Flip 5, which only comes with 8GB RAM, but for the time being, it's merely an assumption (and a dream) on our part.







Recommended Stories

You're clearly looking at a very powerful flip phone here, but the question of exactly what other key upgrades over the Galaxy Z Flip 5 it will bring remains.

Will there be an Exynos variant?





That's another question we can't answer with a very good degree of confidence right now, as there's no evidence (yet) to support those recent rumors of a Galaxy S-style processor separation for different regions.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 models in terms of real-life performance. Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC , mind you, is not that much slower than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 beast, so there's a decent chance that you won't be able to tell the difference between the two possiblemodels in terms of real-life performance.









Still, from a perception standpoint, it's probably going to be mighty hard for Samsung to convince prospective Galaxy Z Flip 6 buyers that the new phone is a true and significant upgrade over the Z Flip 5 with an Exynos chip and unchanged base RAM option.



