Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected

Samsung
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Samsung typically hosts two Unpacked events each year, usually in January/February and late summer, to unveil its latest mobile devices. Recently, the company held its January Unpacked event, where the Galaxy S24 series debuted, leaving us eagerly awaiting the next Unpacked event. And according to a new report, the wait for this event might be shorter than expected.

As per SamMobile, the Korean tech giant has reportedly set the date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event in 2024, scheduling it for early July. There's a chance it might take place in the second week of the month, specifically on July 10, considering Galaxy Unpacked events typically happen on Wednesdays.

The source says that Samsung is shifting the event earlier because the Olympics start on July 26, which might be a wise decision since major global events like the Olympics can overshadow tech launches. This is earlier by a few weeks than Samsung's usual timing for its second Galaxy Unpacked event.

Actually, the summer event keeps coming earlier each year. Last year, Samsung moved it to the end of July and, for the first time, held the Unpacked event in its home country, South Korea. On July 26, 2023, the company launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6, which is earlier than the usual August releases in previous years.

At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, rumors are swirling that we might witness not just the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 but also a new addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. Along with the next-gen foldable smartphones, Samsung might also launch its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring.

Moreover, there's a good chance we'll see the introduction of the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the next-gen Galaxy Buds 3 series. With a lineup this extensive, the next Samsung Unpacked event seems quite promising. Keep an eye out for updates, as more details are bound to surface in the coming months.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Surprise Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unpacked event date and location tipped
Surprise Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unpacked event date and location tipped
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Amazon Spring Sale 2024: will there be any deals on tablets?
Amazon Spring Sale 2024: will there be any deals on tablets?
When is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 coming? Launch window confirmed
When is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 coming? Launch window confirmed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless