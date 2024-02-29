Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected

Up Next:
Samsung typically hosts two Unpacked events each year, usually in January/February and late summer, to unveil its latest mobile devices. Recently, the company held its January Unpacked event, where the Galaxy S24 series debuted, leaving us eagerly awaiting the next Unpacked event. And according to a new report, the wait for this event might be shorter than expected.
The source says that Samsung is shifting the event earlier because the Olympics start on July 26, which might be a wise decision since major global events like the Olympics can overshadow tech launches. This is earlier by a few weeks than Samsung's usual timing for its second Galaxy Unpacked event.
At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, rumors are swirling that we might witness not just the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 but also a new addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. Along with the next-gen foldable smartphones, Samsung might also launch its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring.
Moreover, there's a good chance we'll see the introduction of the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the next-gen Galaxy Buds 3 series. With a lineup this extensive, the next Samsung Unpacked event seems quite promising. Keep an eye out for updates, as more details are bound to surface in the coming months.
As per SamMobile, the Korean tech giant has reportedly set the date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event in 2024, scheduling it for early July. There's a chance it might take place in the second week of the month, specifically on July 10, considering Galaxy Unpacked events typically happen on Wednesdays.
Actually, the summer event keeps coming earlier each year. Last year, Samsung moved it to the end of July and, for the first time, held the Unpacked event in its home country, South Korea. On July 26, 2023, the company launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6, which is earlier than the usual August releases in previous years.
