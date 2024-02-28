Samsung could be working on a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra super-flagship instead of a Fold FE





Wait, what?





This seemingly outlandish theory is far from etched in stone, mind you, as WinFuture's Roland Quandt explicitly highlights the very existence of a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is to be treated as speculation for the time being and none of the other usual rumormongers and X tipsters have any info whatsoever on such a device.





Z Fold 6 . Pretty much everyone who previously predicted two additions to the hugely popular Galaxy Fold family this year spoke of a lower-cost FE-branded model or even an A Fold-series mid-ranger codenamed "Q6A", but now Quandt is speculating that could actually be an Ultra sibling for the "regular"













There's absolutely no word on a fourth variant, mind you, at least for the time being, which probably means that Samsung will either launch a state-of-the-art Z Fold 6 Ultra or a budget-friendly Z Fold 6 FE/A Fold 6 together with a "normal" Galaxy Z Fold 6 at some point in July.





Because we like product diversity and we're fairly certain the vast majority of our readers do too, we'd obviously love it if both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra and Z Fold 6 Fan Edition projects commercially materialized by the end of the year. At the same time, of course, we realize Samsung's foldable manufacturing output might not be quite there yet to make all these devices possible... in 2024.

What could the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra be all about?





As you can imagine, it's virtually impossible to answer that question with any reasonable degree of confidence right now, but if you've been left a little underwhelmed by that massive Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak earlier today, an Ultra version could be exactly what the doctor ordered.





If real, we can totally see the Z Fold 6 Ultra come with a built-in S Pen slot and consequently a significantly thicker profile than its brother allowing for the integration of a larger battery under its hood.









That wild rumor about Samsung's best of the best camera making its way to foldable devices this year could also become true thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, although that obviously means an Ultra-style price hike over the base Z Fold 6 would be all but guaranteed as well.





With the (non-Ultra) Galaxy Z Fold 5 regularly costing $1,800 and up and the (presumably non-Ultra) Z Fold 6 looking familiar but by no means downgraded from its predecessor, we'd... rather not think about the potential price point of a Z Fold 6 Ultra for now. Instead, let's just take things one step at a time and appreciate Samsung's commitment to constantly expanding the appeal of its most popular products to more and more consumers.