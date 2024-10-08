Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 drops to a new all-time low just in time for October Prime Day

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Flip 6, placed half-opened on a white table, showcasing animations on the external display.
Amazon's October Prime Day is going strong, and everyone who's been waiting for a generous price cut on the latest Samsung clamshell foldable can now rejoice! Yep, the incredible Galaxy Z Flip 6 is on sale for 29% off! That's a massive $250 off the 256GB model (priced at $1,100). It's also the phone's best price so far!

Save $250 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 this Prime Day

The remarkable Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now $250 off for Prime Day! We're not kidding, Prime members can now grab this bad boy with 256GB of storage at its new best price ever! Don't miss out on this enticing promo and get one soon.
$250 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


To our knowledge, this storage version was previously available for $150 off at the e-commerce giant. In other words, this could be your only chance to get that fresh, new, and, most importantly, significant $250 discount. At least until Black Friday, that is.

The Z Flip 6 isn't a huge leap from its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But, as people say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. While Samsung seems to have adhered to this principle, we still get some notable differences from its predecessor, including a significantly improved hinge.

Now, the predecessor's hinge was nowhere as wobbly as what we saw on the Motorola Razr+ (2023). However, the most contemporary Galaxy foldable builds up on this sturdy design. As a result, the device feels slightly more durable now, and the crease is almost gone—another much-appreciated upgrade.

The latest clamshell foldable from Samsung sports a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED external display and a 6.7-inch main display, which uses the same technology, giving you gorgeous and vibrant colors. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and gets a performance bump with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. All the Galaxy AI features are also here.

Users also get an improved 50 MP main camera and more natural-looking photos from all cameras, yet another welcome change. Check out the camera samples in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review for more context. As you can see, the new Z Flip 6 is great, and when you consider its software support of seven years, it gets all the better.

Recommended Stories
With October Prime Day continuing for just 48 hours, you don't have that much time to act on Amazon's $250 price cut. So, if you like what this puppy brings to the table, hurry up and get it for about $850 instead of $1,100!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless