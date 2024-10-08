The Galaxy Z Flip 6 drops to a new all-time low just in time for October Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Amazon's October Prime Day is going strong, and everyone who's been waiting for a generous price cut on the latest Samsung clamshell foldable can now rejoice! Yep, the incredible Galaxy Z Flip 6 is on sale for 29% off! That's a massive $250 off the 256GB model (priced at $1,100). It's also the phone's best price so far!
The Z Flip 6 isn't a huge leap from its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But, as people say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. While Samsung seems to have adhered to this principle, we still get some notable differences from its predecessor, including a significantly improved hinge.
The latest clamshell foldable from Samsung sports a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED external display and a 6.7-inch main display, which uses the same technology, giving you gorgeous and vibrant colors. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and gets a performance bump with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. All the Galaxy AI features are also here.
Users also get an improved 50 MP main camera and more natural-looking photos from all cameras, yet another welcome change. Check out the camera samples in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review for more context. As you can see, the new Z Flip 6 is great, and when you consider its software support of seven years, it gets all the better.
With October Prime Day continuing for just 48 hours, you don't have that much time to act on Amazon's $250 price cut. So, if you like what this puppy brings to the table, hurry up and get it for about $850 instead of $1,100!
To our knowledge, this storage version was previously available for $150 off at the e-commerce giant. In other words, this could be your only chance to get that fresh, new, and, most importantly, significant $250 discount. At least until Black Friday, that is.
The Z Flip 6 isn't a huge leap from its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But, as people say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. While Samsung seems to have adhered to this principle, we still get some notable differences from its predecessor, including a significantly improved hinge.
Now, the predecessor's hinge was nowhere as wobbly as what we saw on the Motorola Razr+ (2023). However, the most contemporary Galaxy foldable builds up on this sturdy design. As a result, the device feels slightly more durable now, and the crease is almost gone—another much-appreciated upgrade.
The latest clamshell foldable from Samsung sports a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED external display and a 6.7-inch main display, which uses the same technology, giving you gorgeous and vibrant colors. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and gets a performance bump with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. All the Galaxy AI features are also here.
Users also get an improved 50 MP main camera and more natural-looking photos from all cameras, yet another welcome change. Check out the camera samples in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review for more context. As you can see, the new Z Flip 6 is great, and when you consider its software support of seven years, it gets all the better.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: