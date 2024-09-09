Save big on the sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this sweet Samsung Discover deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you are in the market for a new clamshell foldable, now is the time to act and snatch the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung's Discover Fall sale is finally live, bringing sweet discounts on some of the best Galaxy devices out there, including Samsung's latest and greatest clamshell star.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may look like a delicate device, but don't let its sleek look fool you; this handsome fella packs a lot of firepower. Boasting a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle most tasks without even breaking a sweat.
Moreover, the new 50 MP main camera takes incredible pictures and can record videos at 4K 60fps. So, the phone's got you covered in the camera department too.
All in all, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is among the best foldables on the market, delivering top-notch performance, great camera capabilities, and awesome battery life. So, what are you still waiting for? Grab your new Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a hefty price cut now!
Right now, the 512GB variant of this bad boy is on sale for $120 off its price, essentially giving you a free storage upgrade. To save even more, you can trade in your old phone for additional savings of up to $650. If you don’t have a device to trade in, you can still save an extra $150.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may look like a delicate device, but don't let its sleek look fool you; this handsome fella packs a lot of firepower. Boasting a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle most tasks without even breaking a sweat.
Moreover, the new 50 MP main camera takes incredible pictures and can record videos at 4K 60fps. So, the phone's got you covered in the camera department too.
Unlike its predecessor, which had a 3,700 mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a larger 4,000 mAh power cell, providing enough juice to last the whole day without needing top-ups. As noted in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, the battery delivers up to 16 hours and 10 minutes of web browsing or 9 hours and 8 minutes of video playback before needing to recharge. If you're a gamer, you'll be glad to know the battery provides 10 hours and 20 minutes of uninterrupted playtime.
All in all, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is among the best foldables on the market, delivering top-notch performance, great camera capabilities, and awesome battery life. So, what are you still waiting for? Grab your new Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a hefty price cut now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: