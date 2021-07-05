The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G scores its biggest ever price cut

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While Amazon sells the first 5G-enabled member of the snazzy Galaxy Z Flip family for "just" $250 less than usual in an unlocked 256GB storage variant, Microsoft will let you shave a whopping 400 bucks off the handset's regular $1,200 price with absolutely no strings attached.





If that doesn't sound impressive enough, it's worth pointing out that the Z Flip 5G used to cost $1,450 in the US before Samsung permanently took $250 off , which means you're currently looking at spending a massive 650 bucks less for this foldable bad boy than back when the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse made its commercial debut.





Keep in mind that you'll need to take your business to Microsoft's official eBay outlet store rather than the company's main US e-shop for a (limited) chance at a cheaper than ever Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in your choice of bronze or gray colors.





That's something bargain hunters may have started getting used to after countless recent deals on many different Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, and as always, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here sold in their original packaging alongside a full US warranty.





There are no restrictions as to where you can activate your deeply discounted unlocked Z Flip 5G, although if you're a Verizon fan, you should know that Big Red's blazing fast mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband network is not actually supported.







