Samsung Android Deals 5G

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G scores its biggest ever price cut

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
As speculation about the surprisingly affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3 heats up and Z Flip Lite rumors are back with a bang just in time for Samsung's big August 11 Unpacked event, it's only fitting that you now get the chance to buy last year's aptly named Galaxy Z Flip 5G at its lowest price ever.

While Amazon sells the first 5G-enabled member of the snazzy Galaxy Z Flip family for "just" $250 less than usual in an unlocked 256GB storage variant, Microsoft will let you shave a whopping 400 bucks off the handset's regular $1,200 price with absolutely no strings attached.

If that doesn't sound impressive enough, it's worth pointing out that the Z Flip 5G used to cost $1,450 in the US before Samsung permanently took $250 off, which means you're currently looking at spending a massive 650 bucks less for this foldable bad boy than back when the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse made its commercial debut.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Bronze, 256GB, Unlocked, New

$400 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Gray, 256GB, Unlocked, New

$400 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199 99
Buy at eBay

Keep in mind that you'll need to take your business to Microsoft's official eBay outlet store rather than the company's main US e-shop for a (limited) chance at a cheaper than ever Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in your choice of bronze or gray colors.

That's something bargain hunters may have started getting used to after countless recent deals on many different Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, and as always, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here sold in their original packaging alongside a full US warranty.

There are no restrictions as to where you can activate your deeply discounted unlocked Z Flip 5G, although if you're a Verizon fan, you should know that Big Red's blazing fast mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband network is not actually supported.

At $799.99, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is perhaps still not affordable enough to take on the best budget 5G phones available today, but thanks to its foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, decidedly eye-catching design, top-shelf aforementioned processor, and hefty 8GB RAM count, it's definitely a solid and unconventional alternative to the very best phones money can buy in 2021. At least until the Z Flip 3 and Z Flip Lite enter the picture, that is.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G View Full specs
33%off $800 Special eBay Deal Special Amazon $1200 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

