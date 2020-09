Motorola Razr 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Battle of the clamshells

Motorola Razr 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Design



Display Size



6.2 inches



6.7 inches Technology OLED Dynamic AMOLED Screen-to-body 83.24 % 81.04 % Features Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor HDR video support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Additional display 2.7 inches, 600 x 800 pixels, OLED 1.1 inches, 300 x 112 pixels, Super AMOLED Hardware System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SM8250-AB Processor



Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm



Octa-core, 3100 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm GPU Adreno 620 Adreno 650 RAM



8GB LPDDR4



8GB LPDDR4 Internal storage 256GB, not expandable 256GB, not expandable OS Android (10) Android (10), Samsung One UI Battery Capacity 2800 mAh 3300 mAh Charging Motorola TurboPower Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Talk time (4G) 36 hours Internet use LTE: 13 hours; Wi-Fi: 13 hours Music playback 41.00 hours Video playback 17.00 hours Camera Rear Single camera Dual camera Main camera



48 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)



12 MP (OIS, PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.7; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 27 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps) Features HDR, Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, Continuous autofocus, EIS Front 20 MP 10 MP Video capture 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps) Cellular 5G n2, n5, n25, n41, n66, n71, n78, Sub-6, mmWave n2, n5, n25, n41, n66, n71, SA, NSA, Sub-6



In the dawn of modern foldables, Motorola’s reimagined Razr and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip were some of the first phones to take advantage of the new technology and develop an ultra-compact mobile form factor. This year, both companies have released new and improved versions of their respective clamshells, delivering more polished foldable experiences in the Razr 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 5G . But which one deserves your attention? Let’s take a deeper look.Both Motorola and Samsung’s latest clamshells follow the design language of their predecessors. Samsung’s next-gen Z Flip is visually identical to the original with the same luxe glass body, but in new black and bronze color variants. On the other hand, the Razr 5G sports some refinements from last time around, trading its plastic body for sleek glass and boasting a new, tapered bottom chin for a more premium feel.Unfolded, the Z Flip 5G is larger than the Razr 5G and offers a hole punch selfie camera, while the Razr still sports a notch. When closed, the Z Flip offers a small ticker display, while the new Razr’s other face is still dominated by its larger external screen. Both devices are quite pocketable, though the Razr is about fifteen percent thinner.The 6.2 -inch display on the Razr 5G is the same plastic OLED panel as last year’s, but it’s been re-engineered for better durability and a more solid feel. Like the previous model, a special teardrop hinge mechanism allows the display to be flat, with no crease. On the other hand, the Z Flip 5G has the same 6.7-inch ultrathin glass panel for theoretically better durability, though it still has a permanent crease where the display folds.On the outside, the Razr 5G’s 2.7-inch Quick View display can access shortcuts and run full apps—a big step up from the Z Flip’s 1.1-inch ticker display, which lets you do about as much as a Fitbit. Both of these external displays are the normal glass variety.2019’s Razr had a disappointing spec set, but this year’s is a marked improvement with a Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM. This is a similar setup to many of the budget flagships we’ve seen recently, like the OnePlus Nord Pixel 4a , or LG Velvet . It’s more than enough for most users, though not the absolute best.If the latest and greatest is what you need, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has you covered with the Snapdragon 865+, the top chipset on the Android side. It’ll be more than enough for power users and gamers alike, especially with 8GB of RAM behind it. Like the Razr 5G, it also has 256GB of internal storage space and no expandable memory.For charging, the Razr 5G has a 2,800mAh power cell, which is said to offer all-day battery life thanks to smart power management and the efficient SD765G chipset. There’s also 15W TurboPower charging on board for speedy top ups. The Z Flip 5G has the larger battery at 3,300mAh, with the same 15W charging speeds. It also features Qi 2.0 wireless charging , something that’s missing on the Razr.Motorola and Samsung have each outfitted their devices with the latest version of their proprietary UI systems. The Z Flip’s software is not markedly different from any other Samsung device, given that the ways to interact with it in its closed position are limited.On the other hand, the Razr’s Quick View display has its own gesture-based UI, where users can customize which apps, shortcuts, and contacts to access when the device is folded. The inner display runs the same, near-stock Android 10 as its Motorola brethren as well.Both devices feature capable camera systems both folded and unfolded. The Z Flip 5G is outfitted with a 12MP, dual-lens rear camera which can also be used for selfies when folded, while a 10MP selfie shooter lives in the inner display.The Razr 5G has received a major photography upgrade since last year, sporting a 48MP main sensor that shoots selfies when closed like its rival. The sensor boasts optical image stabilization as well. On the inside, it also has a 20MP selfie camera for video conferencing on the large screen. The camera setup looks good, though we’ll have to test it out before offering conclusive statements.The Z Flip 5G was announced back in July and is currently on sale on Samsung’s website in the unlocked variant, or as carrier-locked versions on AT&T or T-Mobile. The phone costs $1449 in either color, up from the $1299 of its predecessor.The Motorola Razr 5G will also be available unlocked from a large number of retailers or from carriers like AT&T or T-Mobile. The new Razr costs $1399, down from last year’s $1500, narrowly undercutting Samsung’s offering.So which foldable wins? Well, both are great visions into the possibilities of foldable technology. The Z Flip boasts much more impressive specs and a more polished feature set, but it’s essentially a normal smartphone that folds. On the other hand, the new Razr is inferior in the hardware aspect but offers more useful and exciting ways to interact with the device when closed. Either way, both smartphones represent major improvements from the first generation of foldables and point the way to an even better future.