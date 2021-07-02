Incredible new deal brings the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G down to an irresistible price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But if you've been keeping an eye on the best places you can buy last year's foldable powerhouse from, you already know a number of major US retailers are laying the groundwork for the commercial debut of a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G by viciously (and continuously) slashing its predecessor's aforementioned price.









We're talking about new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold in their original packaging once again with unlocked support for all major US carriers, as well as a top-notch combination of 256 gigs of internal storage space and 12GB RAM.





Unfortunately, the Mystic Black version is already out of stock and unlikely to come back anytime soon at this crazy low price, with the Mystic Bronze color option listed as available in a limited quantity only at the time of this writing on Microsoft's official eBay Outlet Store.





By no means a flawless device... at $2,000 or $1,700, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is incredibly hard to beat in terms of bang for buck as part of this outstanding and unprecedented deal.





Capable of rivaling many of 2021's best phones when it comes to raw power and camera versatility, this bad boy offers truly unbeatable screen real estate and flexibility with a main 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display.



