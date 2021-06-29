Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Z Fold 2 now cheaper than ever with this great deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



If you’ve been waiting for foldable phone prices to drop, then you’re in luck. These deals on the folding Samsung devices are great, but you better hurry up before they run out of stock.



Galaxy Z Fold 2



The



Samsung’s second-generation Fold has a 7.6-inch folding AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device also has a 6.23-inch outer display that is AMOLED too.



Performance-wise, the Z Fold 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery is a 4,500mAh unit with fast wired charging,



The Z Fold 2 has a triple-camera system consisting of 12MP main, ultrawide, and telephoto sensors. It has two 10MP front cameras - one for the outer and one for the foldable display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has seen a $300 price drop. Considering the device retails for $1999, this might be the best deal on it yet.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

The clamshell-style foldable



The Z Flip 5G has a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has a 1.1-inch cover display as well.



The processor is the same as the one in the Z Fold 2 - a Snapdragon 865 5G. On the Z Flip 5G, it is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery is a 3,300mAh unit with fast wired charging and wireless charging.



The Z Flip 5G has a 12MP main and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The selfie shooter is a 10MP punch-hole unit. The clamshell-style foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5G is now $250 off on Amazon. The phone usually retails for $1,199.

