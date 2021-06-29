$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Deals

Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Z Fold 2 now cheaper than ever with this great deal

Iskren Gaidarov
By
Jun 29, 2021, 8:46 AM
0

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are now at a new all-time low in terms of price. Samsung’s foldable phones are up to $300 off on Amazon. Check out the deals below.

If you’ve been waiting for foldable phone prices to drop, then you’re in luck. These deals on the folding Samsung devices are great, but you better hurry up before they run out of stock.

Jump to:

Galaxy Z Fold 2



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has seen a $300 price drop. Considering the device retails for $1999, this might be the best deal on it yet.

Samsung’s second-generation Fold has a 7.6-inch folding AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device also has a 6.23-inch outer display that is AMOLED too.

Performance-wise, the Z Fold 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery is a 4,500mAh unit with fast wired charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

The Z Fold 2 has a triple-camera system consisting of 12MP main, ultrawide, and telephoto sensors. It has two 10MP front cameras - one for the outer and one for the foldable display.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G


The clamshell-style foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5G is now $250 off on Amazon. The phone usually retails for $1,199.

The Z Flip 5G has a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has a 1.1-inch cover display as well.

The processor is the same as the one in the Z Fold 2 - a Snapdragon 865 5G. On the Z Flip 5G, it is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery is a 3,300mAh unit with fast wired charging and wireless charging.

The Z Flip 5G has a 12MP main and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The selfie shooter is a 10MP punch-hole unit.

