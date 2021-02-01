Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung makes the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (somewhat) affordable with permanent $250 price cut

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 01, 2021, 12:34 PM
Samsung makes the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (somewhat) affordable with permanent $250 price cut
Samsung's third-ever foldable device and first to go on sale with built-in 5G connectivity almost six months ago is... certainly not perfect, just like its 4G LTE-only predecessor, but at a starting price of $1,450, its value for money was undeniably superior to what Motorola's second-gen reimagined Razr delivered at launch for a measly 50 bucks less.

Unsurprisingly, the upper mid-range Razr 5G can regularly be purchased at a $200 or even $400 discount in an unlocked variant nowadays, which may have prompted Samsung to slash the original price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G by a substantial 250 bucks of its own.

Interestingly, it looks like the flexible Snapdragon 865+ powerhouse will be available at $1,199.99 for good starting today both as an unlocked and AT&T-specific model. You can buy the permanently discounted 6.7-inch flip smartphone directly from its industry-leading manufacturer or the nation's third-largest wireless service provider, while third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy don't seem to have gotten the memo about this somewhat unexpected price reduction yet.

Oddly enough, Samsung continues to charge a whopping and decidedly excessive $1,299.99 for the non-5G-enabled Z Flip version, which also happens to pack an older and slower Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Of course, the aforementioned Motorola Razr 5G comes with an even humbler Snapdragon 765 processor under the hood, as well as a smaller and lower-res 6.2-inch main display sporting a 2142 x 876 pixel count. Granted, the 1.1-inch cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is far from impressive, but otherwise, it's hard to argue with the handset's bang for buck now... if you're willing to ignore its fairly obvious and inherent flaws and limitations.

That primary Dynamic AMOLED display is a beaut, at a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels, and the speedy Snapdragon 865+ SoC is paired with a solid 8GB RAM count while the 256GB internal storage space should easily cover your digital hoarding needs without making you miss the good old microSD days. 

Before pulling the trigger, you might want to keep in mind that Samsung is widely rumored to be preparing multiple foldable releases this year, including inexpensive Galaxy Z Fold Lite and Z Flip 3 models that could be right around the corner.

