New images appear to confirm Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell's big battery boost
The biggest complaint that most users have with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is that its battery life is underwhelming. Earlier rumors had suggested that its successor would only get a modest battery bump, but evidence to the contrary is mounting. Today, images of Galaxy Z Flip 4's batteries have surfaced online, and they also lend weight to rumors that say total battery capacity will increase substantially.
Samsung's foldable phones come with a dual-battery system. The Z Flip 3 had a combined typical capacity of 3,300mAh, which proved to be inadequate for most power users. At first, it was said that the Flip 4 would pack a 3,400mAh cell but later rumors said capacity would be boosted to 3,700mAh.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a longer battery life than Flip 3
SamMobile has now obtained images of the two batteries meant for the Flip 4. The first cell has a rated capacity of 2,555mAh, and the second has a capacity of 1,040mAh. That means the phone will offer a total rated capacity of 3,595mAh and the typical capacity will likely be advertised as 3,700mAh.
This will likely have a significant effect on battery life, which will also get a boost from the more power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The chip will be backed by up to 512GB of storage - double that of the Flip 3 - and 8GB of RAM.
You will also probably be able to pump power into the batteries at a faster rate, as the maximum charging speed is rumored to increase from 15w to 25w.
Leaked real-world images and renders suggest that the Flip 4 will largely look the same as the Flip 3 but Samsung will introduce a few much-needed changes that could help the phone become the best foldable phone of 2022.
The Flip 4 will allegedly have a less visible crease than the Flip 3. It is also expected to have a smaller hinge and a slightly larger 2.1-inches cover screen.
Other rumored specs include a 6.7-inches main screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the same dual rear camera array and front snapper, and an Armor Aluminum frame.
Samsung will introduce the phone during the August Unpacked event where it will share the stage with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 duo.
