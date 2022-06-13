New images appear to confirm Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell's big battery boost

The biggest complaint that most users have with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is that its battery life is underwhelming. Earlier rumors had suggested that its successor would only get a modest battery bump, but evidence to the contrary is mounting. Today, images of Galaxy Z Flip 4's batteries have surfaced online, and they also lend weight to rumors that say total battery capacity will increase substantially.





Samsung's foldable phones come with a dual-battery system. The Z Flip 3 had a combined typical capacity of 3,300mAh, which proved to be inadequate for most power users. At first, it was said that the Flip 4 would pack a 3,400mAh cell but later rumors said capacity would be boosted to 3,700mAh.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a longer battery life than Flip 3





SamMobile has now obtained images of the two batteries meant for the Flip 4. The first cell has a rated capacity of 2,555mAh, and the second has a capacity of 1,040mAh. That means the phone will offer a total rated capacity of 3,595mAh and the typical capacity will likely be advertised as 3,700mAh.









This will likely have a significant effect on battery life, which will also get a boost from the more power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The chip will be backed by up to 512GB of storage - double that of the Flip 3 - and 8GB of RAM.





You will also probably be able to pump power into the batteries at a faster rate, as the maximum charging speed is rumored to increase from 15w to 25w.





Leaked real-world images and renders suggest that the Flip 4 will largely look the same as the Flip 3 but Samsung will introduce a few much-needed changes that could help the phone become the best foldable phone of 2022





The Flip 4 will allegedly have a less visible crease than the Flip 3. It is also expected to have a smaller hinge and a slightly larger 2.1-inches cover screen.





Other rumored specs include a 6.7-inches main screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the same dual rear camera array and front snapper, and an Armor Aluminum frame.



