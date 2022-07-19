Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 could see Samsung add charger back in the box
With the pace of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 leaks increasing, it's clear that Samsung's next foldable phones are around the corner. Just today, press renders of both the devices were leaked, confirming earlier leaks about their design. There have also been many rumors about their specs and it all paints a picture of well-rounded bendable devices. The cherry on the top is that, unlike the outgoing models, the 2022 variants could come with chargers.
There was a time when it was standard to put chargers and wired earphones in smartphone boxes but Apple ruined that with the iPhone 12 and other companies were quick to follow suit. Despite their premium price tags, the Fold 3 and Flip 3 came in relatively empty boxes without any accessories.
That could change to some extent this year. Per tipster Abhishek Yadav, at least some variants of the Fold 4 and Flip 4 will ship with free chargers. A Brazilian certification site has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 SM-F936B/DS dual SIM model and the Z Flip 4 SM-F721B single SIM variant will come with chargers. It's not clear if this will only apply to Brazilian customers.
Brazil had previously penalized Apple and Samsung for not including chargers with their new phones, so it could be that the South Korean giant is playing safe.
The Fold 4 is rumored to have the same 4,400 mAh battery and the same 25W charging speed as the Fold 3. The Flip 4 is rumored to pack a 400mAh bigger 3,700mAh cell than the model it will replace as well as faster 25W charging compared to the 15W speed supported by the Flip 3.
Both phones will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, which should help them deliver better performance than the current best 2022 phones fueled by the Gen 1.
