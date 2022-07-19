Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 could see Samsung add charger back in the box





There was a time when it was standard to put chargers and wired earphones in smartphone boxes but Apple ruined that with the iPhone 12 and other companies were quick to follow suit. Despite their premium price tags, the Fold 3 and Flip 3 came in relatively empty boxes without any accessories.





free chargers. A Brazilian certification site has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 SM-F936B/DS dual SIM model and the Z Flip 4 SM-F721B single SIM variant will come with chargers. It's not clear if this will only apply to Brazilian customers. That could change to some extent this year. Per tipster Abhishek Yadav , at least some variants of the Fold 4 and Flip 4 will ship withchargers. A Brazilian certification site has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 SM-F936B/DS dual SIM model and the Z Flip 4 SM-F721B single SIM variant will come with chargers. It's not clear if this will only apply to Brazilian customers.





Brazil had previously penalized Apple and Samsung for not including chargers with their new phones, so it could be that the South Korean giant is playing safe.









Both phones will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, which should help them deliver better performance than the current best 2022 phones fueled by the Gen 1.



