Samsung has every single Galaxy Watch 8 model on sale at a huge $130 discount with no strings









Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $219 99 $349 99 $130 off (37%) You don't need a device trade-in or anything else to get the undeniably powerful and relatively good-looking Galaxy Watch 8 at a whopping $130 below its regular price. The unprecedented discount applies to both 40 and 44mm variants with and without 4G LTE connectivity. Buy at Samsung Check out today's best deals! Recommended For You





's rotating bezel and superior battery life. But at a starting price of $219.99, the "normal" Galaxy Watch 8 is definitely hard to beat as far as value is concerned. Is this the greatest smartwatch money can buy right now? Probably not, at least if you're a fan of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 's rotating bezel and superior battery life. But at a starting price of $219.99, the "normal"is definitely hard to beat as far as value is concerned.





Typically, mind you, the Wear OS-based timepiece with a "squircle" design costs $349.99 in a GPS-only variant with a small 40mm case, fetching 30 bucks more for buyers with larger wrists, as well as $399.99 and $429.99 in 40 and 44mm sizes, respectively, with built-in 4G LTE support.









All of those prices are currently down by a whopping $130 with no obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements, and as far as I know, this killer new discount is completely unprecedented, at least as far as major third-party retailers like Amazon and Samsung's official US e-store are concerned.





Galaxy Watch 8 deal for Could Amazon run an even betterdeal for Prime Day in a couple of weeks ? I guess anything is (theoretically) possible, but I wouldn't get my hopes up, especially as far as non-Prime members go. This just feels like that kind of super-rare and somewhat random money-saving opportunity that will go away just as randomly as it popped up, leaving you wondering if it was even real to begin with and why you were so foolish to skip it or wait too long to take advantage of it. So be sure to not let the opportunity slip through your fingers!

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