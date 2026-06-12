Samsung has every single Galaxy Watch 8 model on sale at a huge $130 discount with no strings
This seems like the best time to buy a feature-packed new smartwatch for your Android phone at an unrivaled price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Watch 8 is pretty stylish... especially for its newly reduced price. | Image by PhoneArena
Even though I was not aware of any Samsung plans to rain on Amazon's parade with killer deals on some of the best phones, tablets, and smartwatches around before Prime Day 2026 kicks off later this month, there's clearly something going on as we speak on the official US website of the world's number two handset vendor.
Something big and yet not advertised very heavily, allowing you to save up to a bonkers $500 on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, spend $200 less than usual for a Galaxy Tab S11 in your storage variant and colorway of choice, and slash a hefty 130 bucks off the regular price of a Galaxy Watch 8 in a 40 or 44mm size with or without standalone cellular connectivity.
Recommended For You
Is this the greatest smartwatch money can buy right now? Probably not, at least if you're a fan of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's rotating bezel and superior battery life. But at a starting price of $219.99, the "normal" Galaxy Watch 8 is definitely hard to beat as far as value is concerned.
Typically, mind you, the Wear OS-based timepiece with a "squircle" design costs $349.99 in a GPS-only variant with a small 40mm case, fetching 30 bucks more for buyers with larger wrists, as well as $399.99 and $429.99 in 40 and 44mm sizes, respectively, with built-in 4G LTE support.
The Galaxy Watch 8's elegance is even more evident when you actually wear the device on your wrist. | Image by PhoneArena
All of those prices are currently down by a whopping $130 with no obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements, and as far as I know, this killer new discount is completely unprecedented, at least as far as major third-party retailers like Amazon and Samsung's official US e-store are concerned.
Could Amazon run an even better Galaxy Watch 8 deal for Prime Day in a couple of weeks? I guess anything is (theoretically) possible, but I wouldn't get my hopes up, especially as far as non-Prime members go. This just feels like that kind of super-rare and somewhat random money-saving opportunity that will go away just as randomly as it popped up, leaving you wondering if it was even real to begin with and why you were so foolish to skip it or wait too long to take advantage of it. So be sure to not let the opportunity slip through your fingers!
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: