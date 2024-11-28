Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
If you've been keeping an eye on our lengthy and ever-expanding list of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals out there for the last week or so, you're probably already familiar with Amazon's seemingly unbeatable Galaxy Watch 7 discounts I told you about at the very beginning of the e-commerce giant's Black Friday Week sale.

But there's one extremely compelling holiday promotion that somehow managed to fly under my radar all this time, finally catching my bargain-hunting attention today. This allows Amazon shoppers to save a massive 145 bucks on a very interesting combo consisting of a 40mm GPS-only Galaxy Watch 7 in a green colorway and a nice backup fabric band.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Backup Pink/White Fabric Band Included
$145 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Color Options, Device Trade-In Required ($60 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
$260 off (87%) Trade-in
$39 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

These two items would normally set you back a combined $349.98, and it pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at a completely unprecedented deal here that Amazon (and all other major US retailers) are unlikely to improve in the near (or distant) future.

This is without a doubt the best way to minimize your holiday spending for one of the greatest smartwatches available today sans meeting any special requirements or jumping through hoops of any sort. Of course, if you want to spend even less, you can always head over to Samsung's official US website and check the company's latest trade-in conditions.

At the time of this writing, the aforementioned entry-level Galaxy Watch 7 variant with a small 40mm case and no standalone cellular connectivity can be had for as little as $39.99 with the right device trade-in, which is a very big improvement from the previous such deal (which was also labeled as a Black Friday 2024 affair) I looked at last week.

Still nowhere near as affordable as a Galaxy Watch FE or Galaxy Watch 4 and arguably less versatile than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung's "regular" Galaxy Watch 7 comes with a decidedly impressive health monitoring tool kit, undeniably high-quality circular AMOLED display, and solid overall performance. No, the battery life is not great, but the prices are low enough to offset that disadvantage and make this value proposition incredibly hard to beat by the end of the year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

