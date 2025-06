The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon

Save 39% on the Galaxy Watch Ultra $251 off (39%) Don't feel like waiting for Prime Day 2025 to score a great deal on the Galaxy Watch Ultra? Now might be a good time to get one, as Amazon sells it for $251 off its original price. The promo is only available on the Titanium White model. Buy at Amazon

Prime Day 2025 is just around the corner, and we expect many smartwatch deals to go live. Still, there's no guarantee whether the high-end Galaxy Watch Ultra will see a significant discount during the event (though we're hoping it will). But not all is lost if you're planning to get this particular timepiece. In fact, it's $251 off at Amazon right now, making it a significant bargain.At 39% off, the ~$650 timepiece is a top pick for Samsung fans. While it's still about $400, it's an undeniably attractive deal. In fact, Amazon's $251 discount on the Titanium White model beats Walmart's sale (by a bit), and Best Buy doesn't even offer it at discounted prices. As for Samsung, it allows you to save up to $325, though you must trade in an eligible device in good condition.With its ultra-rugged design and IP68 rating, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is about as sturdy as it gets. It packs a stunning, ultra-bright 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with sapphire protection. On top of that, the device features a sapphire lens to keep it scratch-free for longer.As we noted in our Galaxy Watch Ultra review , the timepiece uses an Exynos W1000 chip, which makes it ultra-responsive. Moreover, it's equipped with a plethora of features, such as dual-band GPS support, an ECG app, continuous heart rate tracking, advanced sleep coaching, and multiple workout features.In terms of battery life, you can expect this bad boy to last about two days on your wrist—with all features enabled. If you're more frugal with it, you might get an even longer battery life. Of course, that's nowhere near what Garmin watches offer, but it's still pretty decent for a Wear OS model.All things considered, the Galaxy Watch Ultra easily stands out as the best choice for hardcore Samsung fans with a passion for working out. Undoubtedly pricey, the unit is significantly more affordable at $251 off on Amazon. Grab the unit in Titanium White and enjoy your savings before Prime Day 2025 kicks off.