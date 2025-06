Limited-time sale brings the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 back to its best price on Amazon

Get the Galaxy Watch 7, 44mm: save 30% $100 off (30%) For a limited time, you can buy the Galaxy Watch 7 with a 44mm case and Bluetooth connectivity for as much as 30%. This excellent promo saves you a hefty $100, but only on the model in Silver. Get yours and save while it lasts. Buy at Amazon

Completing your Galaxy ecosystem doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg—take the Galaxy Watch 7 , for example. The 44mm version of this wearable can usually set you back as much as $330, but you can now get it for 30% off at Amazon. That's a limited-time sale, by the way, which is live only on the model in Silver. So, hurry up and get yours while you still can.That's a solid $100 off the smartwatch's original asking price, in case you're wondering. Also, it's the best discount that's gone live on Amazon so far in 2025. In fact, it's only been available once before, making this a rare savings opportunity you won't want to miss.Theis getting an update soon, but it's still one of the best Galaxy watches on the market. It packs a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with an impressive brightness level of 3,000 nits. On top of that, it's IP68-rated for excellent water and dust resistance, and you can even swim with it.As we've noted in our Galaxy Watch 7 review , you also get a set of workout and health-related features. You get the whole shebang—advanced workout tracking, heart-rate measurements, sleep tracking and coaching, and many more.What about battery life? The larger 44mm model boasts a 425mAh battery, which should be able to last about a day between charges. While that's not a stellar result, it's still more than decent, given all of its impressive features.At the end of the day, with the Galaxy Watch 8 coming up soon, some users may not want to invest in the previous model. But if you're not all about the latest and greatest timepieces, know that thisis a pretty solid bargain right now. Get the 44mmwith Bluetooth at Amazon and get your 30% discount while it lasts.