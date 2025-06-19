Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Limited-time sale brings the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 back to its best price on Amazon

Now's your chance to save 30% on the Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person's wrist with the Galaxy Watch 7 .
Completing your Galaxy ecosystem doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg—take the Galaxy Watch 7, for example. The 44mm version of this wearable can usually set you back as much as $330, but you can now get it for 30% off at Amazon. That's a limited-time sale, by the way, which is live only on the model in Silver. So, hurry up and get yours while you still can.

Get the Galaxy Watch 7, 44mm: save 30%

$100 off (30%)
For a limited time, you can buy the Galaxy Watch 7 with a 44mm case and Bluetooth connectivity for as much as 30%. This excellent promo saves you a hefty $100, but only on the model in Silver. Get yours and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

That's a solid $100 off the smartwatch's original asking price, in case you're wondering. Also, it's the best discount that's gone live on Amazon so far in 2025. In fact, it's only been available once before, making this a rare savings opportunity you won't want to miss.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is getting an update soon, but it's still one of the best Galaxy watches on the market. It packs a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with an impressive brightness level of 3,000 nits. On top of that, it's IP68-rated for excellent water and dust resistance, and you can even swim with it.

As we've noted in our Galaxy Watch 7 review, you also get a set of workout and health-related features. You get the whole shebang—advanced workout tracking, heart-rate measurements, sleep tracking and coaching, and many more.

What about battery life? The larger 44mm model boasts a 425mAh battery, which should be able to last about a day between charges. While that's not a stellar result, it's still more than decent, given all of its impressive features.

At the end of the day, with the Galaxy Watch 8 coming up soon, some users may not want to invest in the previous model. But if you're not all about the latest and greatest timepieces, know that this Galaxy Watch 7 is a pretty solid bargain right now. Get the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 with Bluetooth at Amazon and get your 30% discount while it lasts.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
102 stories
19 Jun, 2025
Limited-time sale brings the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 back to its best price on Amazon
10 Jun, 2025
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal just got even better, saving you a whopping $130
06 Jun, 2025
The smaller Galaxy Watch 7 drops to one of its lowest prices, but not for long
20 May, 2025
Grab the larger Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE at a jaw-dropping 51% discount
06 May, 2025
Amazon is selling every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model at a sweet $100 discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

At $130 off, MOMENTUM Sport earbuds offer health-tracking & premium sound at bargain price
At $130 off, MOMENTUM Sport earbuds offer health-tracking & premium sound at bargain price
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T are under pressure – and it's not from each other this time
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T are under pressure – and it's not from each other this time
iPhone 18 might be the first iPhone that won't look dated next to Android phones
iPhone 18 might be the first iPhone that won't look dated next to Android phones
Motorola’s Edge (2025) can’t keep up: because it’s not meant to
Motorola’s Edge (2025) can’t keep up: because it’s not meant to
Galaxy Tab A9+ gets lovely price cut on Amazon, making it hot pick for budget shoppers
Galaxy Tab A9+ gets lovely price cut on Amazon, making it hot pick for budget shoppers
Honor’s next flagship tablet is even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge
Honor’s next flagship tablet is even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless