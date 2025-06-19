Limited-time sale brings the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 back to its best price on Amazon
Now's your chance to save 30% on the Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Completing your Galaxy ecosystem doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg—take the Galaxy Watch 7, for example. The 44mm version of this wearable can usually set you back as much as $330, but you can now get it for 30% off at Amazon. That's a limited-time sale, by the way, which is live only on the model in Silver. So, hurry up and get yours while you still can.
That's a solid $100 off the smartwatch's original asking price, in case you're wondering. Also, it's the best discount that's gone live on Amazon so far in 2025. In fact, it's only been available once before, making this a rare savings opportunity you won't want to miss.
As we've noted in our Galaxy Watch 7 review, you also get a set of workout and health-related features. You get the whole shebang—advanced workout tracking, heart-rate measurements, sleep tracking and coaching, and many more.
At the end of the day, with the Galaxy Watch 8 coming up soon, some users may not want to invest in the previous model. But if you're not all about the latest and greatest timepieces, know that this Galaxy Watch 7 is a pretty solid bargain right now. Get the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 with Bluetooth at Amazon and get your 30% discount while it lasts.
The Galaxy Watch 7 is getting an update soon, but it's still one of the best Galaxy watches on the market. It packs a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with an impressive brightness level of 3,000 nits. On top of that, it's IP68-rated for excellent water and dust resistance, and you can even swim with it.
What about battery life? The larger 44mm model boasts a 425mAh battery, which should be able to last about a day between charges. While that's not a stellar result, it's still more than decent, given all of its impressive features.
