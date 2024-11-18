Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Forget about Black Friday and snatch the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE at this bonkers discount right now!

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Reasonably priced at $199.99 right off the bat just a few months ago, Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition smartwatch scored an excellent Amazon discount of close to 60 bucks shortly after October's Prime Day sale, and incredibly enough, an even better deal has now arrived with only a few days to go until Black Friday.

The Galaxy Watch FE is currently marked down by no less than $73.27 (or 37 percent) in a single black colorway, and yes, this is a US version backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty I'm talking about here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$73 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

At its new record low price, the Galaxy Watch 4 copycat with an admittedly outdated Exynos W920 processor under the hood might well be the absolute best budget smartwatch you can get this holiday season. That's because the overall performance of the new Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece is unlikely to be affected by that old chip, and the Galaxy Watch FE's young age guarantees tremendous software support for years to come.

The circular 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and especially the remarkably expansive set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools are also virtually unrivaled in the sub-$150 price bracket right now, and believe it or not, Amazon has managed to make the Galaxy Watch FE cheaper today than Woot did last month (with only a 90-day warranty included).

While this is not explicitly labeled as a Black Friday 2024 offer, you may want to hurry and take advantage of it before it inevitably goes away and possibly doesn't come back later this week. That's how bonkers I feel this discount is for an undeniably stylish smartwatch capable of potentially saving your life with ECG technology while also detecting falls, supervising your sleep, and aiming to keep your body in balance with a proprietary BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis) sensor that tracks a wearer's body fat, muscle mass, water levels, and more such precious information.

As you can imagine, Amazon's deeply discounted Galaxy Watch FE model is only equipped with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity, while 4G LTE-enabled units are available at or very close to their $249.99 list price... for the time being.

Loading Comments...

