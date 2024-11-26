The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is not to be ignored at this crazy low Black Friday 2024 price





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Swimproof Design, Black and Pink Gold Color Options $100 off (50%) $99 $199 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Swimproof Design, Black, Renewed $133 off (67%) Buy at Amazon





The interesting thing about the 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4 is that both its looks and specifications are pretty much identical to those of the way younger Galaxy Watch Fan Edition , which happens to cost more than $99 after its very own hefty Black Friday 2024 markdown.





As such, you might be looking at a truly unrivaled value proposition here, and although Walmart's Black Friday sale is technically scheduled to run until Sunday, December 1, some particularly compelling deals (like this one) are very likely to expire way sooner than that.





Despite its advanced age, the Galaxy Watch 4 is essentially guaranteed to receive timely software updates for at least another couple of years or so, running Google's feature-packed Wear OS platform with Samsung 's smooth One UI skin applied on top.





For such an ultra-affordable device (especially right now), this bad boy comes with a surprisingly large number of helpful health monitoring and fitness tracking tools, including potentially life-saving ECG technology, a blood oxygen sensor, Advanced Run Coaching functionality, VO2 Max readings, and of course, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking capabilities.



Recommended Stories

If you add the undeniably high-quality (and relatively compact) circular AMOLED touchscreen to the value equation, you're likely to find this top Black Friday 2024 smartwatch deal virtually impossible to resist... unless you want to truly maximize your holiday savings and choose to spend 32 bucks less on a "renewed" unit over on Amazon. That shopping avenue comes with a few inherent risks, so be sure to carefully weigh all your options before deciding to pull the trigger.