The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is not to be ignored at this crazy low Black Friday 2024 price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Amazon has predictably made by far the most Black Friday 2024-related headlines so far with countless amazing pre-holiday deals on many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones out there, Walmart certainly deserves a little bit of attention of its own from bargain hunters with special offers on products like the Galaxy Watch 4.
Is this the greatest smartwatch money can buy right now? Absolutely not. But at $99, it clearly doesn't have to be, going up against budget-friendly devices like the Apple Watch SE 2, Google Pixel Watch 2, and yes, Samsung's own Galaxy Watch FE rather than the top-of-the-line new Galaxy Watch 7, Pixel Watch 3, or Apple Watch Series 10.
The interesting thing about the 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4 is that both its looks and specifications are pretty much identical to those of the way younger Galaxy Watch Fan Edition, which happens to cost more than $99 after its very own hefty Black Friday 2024 markdown.
As such, you might be looking at a truly unrivaled value proposition here, and although Walmart's Black Friday sale is technically scheduled to run until Sunday, December 1, some particularly compelling deals (like this one) are very likely to expire way sooner than that.
Despite its advanced age, the Galaxy Watch 4 is essentially guaranteed to receive timely software updates for at least another couple of years or so, running Google's feature-packed Wear OS platform with Samsung's smooth One UI skin applied on top.
For such an ultra-affordable device (especially right now), this bad boy comes with a surprisingly large number of helpful health monitoring and fitness tracking tools, including potentially life-saving ECG technology, a blood oxygen sensor, Advanced Run Coaching functionality, VO2 Max readings, and of course, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking capabilities.
Recommended Stories
If you add the undeniably high-quality (and relatively compact) circular AMOLED touchscreen to the value equation, you're likely to find this top Black Friday 2024 smartwatch deal virtually impossible to resist... unless you want to truly maximize your holiday savings and choose to spend 32 bucks less on a "renewed" unit over on Amazon. That shopping avenue comes with a few inherent risks, so be sure to carefully weigh all your options before deciding to pull the trigger.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
26 Nov, 2024The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is not to be ignored at this crazy low Black Friday 2024 price
22 Nov, 2024Save more than $250 with this incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Black Friday deal! The budget Galaxy Watch FE receives a head-turning discount on Amazon for Black Friday
21 Nov, 2024Amazon's Black Friday Week sale knocks the Galaxy Watch 7 down to an unbeatable price
18 Nov, 2024Forget about Black Friday and snatch the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE at this bonkers discount right now!
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: