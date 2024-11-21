Amazon's Black Friday Week sale knocks the Galaxy Watch 7 down to an unbeatable price

Galaxy Watch 7





Samsung's latest (non-Ultra) Apple Watch rival is of course available in a number of different versions based on your size, connectivity, and chromatic preferences, but two specific models seem to rise above the rest in terms of Amazon Black Friday Week savings at the time of this writing.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $95 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $124 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Color Options, Device Trade-In Required ($60 Discount Available Without Trade-In) $210 off (70%) Trade-in $89 99 $299 99 Buy at Samsung





There's an entry-level Bluetooth-only 40mm variant marked down by $95 (or 32 percent) from a $299.99 list price in a green colorway only, as well as a large 4G LTE-enabled 44mm unit reduced by the aforementioned 125 bucks (or 33 percent) from a regular price of $379.99 in the same paint job.









Powered by Wear OS on the software side of things (with some exclusive Samsung One UI goodies sprinkled on top), this bad boy doesn't exactly excel in the battery life department, shining however with an undeniably beautiful circular AMOLED display and a comprehensive health monitoring arsenal.





a little while back did not find the heart rate tracking technology to be exceptionally accurate, but the simple fact that you get a (working) blood oxygen sensor, ECG functionality, Galaxy AI -powered Energy Score calculations, and a fancy BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) sensor capable of measuring your body's composition from your wrist makes this Our Galaxy Watch 7 review a little while back did not find the heart rate tracking technology to be exceptionally accurate, but the simple fact that you get a (working) blood oxygen sensor, ECG functionality,-powered Energy Score calculations, and a fancy BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) sensor capable of measuring your body's composition from your wrist makes this Black Friday sale unmissable for many Samsung-loving bargain hunters out there today.





Keep in mind that Amazon's Black Friday Week event is scheduled to run for (more than) a week, but these $95 and $125 discounts look like far more limited affairs that could well go away in a couple of days (if not a few hours). If that happens, you can always go to Samsung 's official US e-store and maximize your holiday savings with an "eligible" device trade-in.