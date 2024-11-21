Amazon's Black Friday Week sale knocks the Galaxy Watch 7 down to an unbeatable price
Are you having a hard time choosing the best Black Friday smartwatch deal for you right now? Then allow me to make your life even harder (in a good way) this holiday shopping season by recommending the Galaxy Watch 7 at a discount of up to $125.
Samsung's latest (non-Ultra) Apple Watch rival is of course available in a number of different versions based on your size, connectivity, and chromatic preferences, but two specific models seem to rise above the rest in terms of Amazon Black Friday Week savings at the time of this writing.
There's an entry-level Bluetooth-only 40mm variant marked down by $95 (or 32 percent) from a $299.99 list price in a green colorway only, as well as a large 4G LTE-enabled 44mm unit reduced by the aforementioned 125 bucks (or 33 percent) from a regular price of $379.99 in the same paint job.
At these totally unprecedented and quite possibly unbeatable discounts, the Galaxy Watch 7 might just be the best smartwatch around as far as its bang for your buck is concerned, at least if you don't need a rugged design or iPhone compatibility.
Powered by Wear OS on the software side of things (with some exclusive Samsung One UI goodies sprinkled on top), this bad boy doesn't exactly excel in the battery life department, shining however with an undeniably beautiful circular AMOLED display and a comprehensive health monitoring arsenal.
Our Galaxy Watch 7 review a little while back did not find the heart rate tracking technology to be exceptionally accurate, but the simple fact that you get a (working) blood oxygen sensor, ECG functionality, Galaxy AI-powered Energy Score calculations, and a fancy BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) sensor capable of measuring your body's composition from your wrist makes this Black Friday sale unmissable for many Samsung-loving bargain hunters out there today.
Keep in mind that Amazon's Black Friday Week event is scheduled to run for (more than) a week, but these $95 and $125 discounts look like far more limited affairs that could well go away in a couple of days (if not a few hours). If that happens, you can always go to Samsung's official US e-store and maximize your holiday savings with an "eligible" device trade-in.
