Don't sleep on Amazon's phenomenal Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Black Friday 2024 deal!
If you're carefully considering whether you should go for the heavily marked-down Galaxy Watch 7 or the even more steeply discounted Galaxy Watch Ultra this holiday season but feel like both options have something missing, you might want to take a look at a slightly older Samsung timepiece as well.
I'm not talking about the archaic and undeniably modest Galaxy Watch 4... today, but the 2023-released Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This bad boy actually has something that its non-Classic sequel doesn't, and I'm pretty sure there are long-time Samsung fans reading me right now who are not prepared to give up on the company's iconic rotating bezel.
Granted, that's most likely not popular or important enough to make the $399.99 list price of last year's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic very easy to stomach in 2024, but at a colossal discount of $160, some of you are bound to view this value proposition in an entirely different light.
A bright light impossible to look away from, that is, especially after you take into account all the other features and capabilities supported by this undoubtedly stylish Wear OS device at a lower-than-ever price. We're talking everything from ECG monitoring technology to fall detection, temperature tracking, advanced sleep coaching, and an incredibly sophisticated BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis) sensor that provides detailed and non-intrusive readings on things like body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and more.
In short, you'll get everything you need here to both keep a watchful eye on your health and wellness and improve your fitness and athleticism to become the best version of yourself.... without pushing your body beyond its limit.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is currently marked down by 160 bucks from a regular price of $399.99 in a GPS-only 43mm variant with either a black or silver stainless steel case and a matching strap (for both colors), while folks with larger wrists can save $170 on a non-cellular-enabled black-only 47 model that typically costs $429.99.
These are obviously new record high discounts that qualify for our list of the top Black Friday smartwatch deals available right now, and no, Samsung's official US e-store cannot match or even come close to Amazon's holiday generosity as far as the Watch 6 Classic is concerned.
