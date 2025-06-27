Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an easy pick at nearly 50% off on Amazon

Don't wait for Prime Day 2025—score a massive deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic now.

Why wait for Amazon Prime Day to grab a solid smartwatch deal when the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is nearly half off right now? That's right! You can save 47% on the larger variant in Silver, which knocks it down to only about $230 from nearly $430.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is 47% off

$201 off (47%)
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a wonderful pick for Samsung phone users looking to complete their ecosystem. The wearable is 47% off right now, but only in Silver. The device offers an excellent experience and intuitive tile switching thanks to its rotating bezel.
Buy at Amazon

Although we've seen slightly better price cuts in the past, Best Buy and Walmart don't trump the current sale, making it an excellent choice. So, if you've missed your previous chance to save, hurry up and grab this incredible Galaxy watch for $201 off its original price.

As we've pointed out in our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review, this fella has a truly impressive design. With the rotating bezel, switching between tiles feels super intuitive, and Wear OS gives you plenty of watch faces to customize your experience.

Beyond that, you have a superb 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with exceptional brightness of up to 2,000 nits. With such a bright touchscreen, you'll have no trouble seeing metrics even under direct sunlight.

As a high-class wearable for Android lovers, this bad boy also packs a plethora of features. You've got advanced sleep tracking with coaching functionality, over 100 workouts, heart rate measurements, and irregular heart rhythm notifications. That means the device will alert you if it detects signs of abnormal heart patterns.

Fall Detection is also on deck, which notifies your emergency contact if it senses a lack of movement or a hard fall. Hopefully, you won't ever have to try this feature yourself, but it's nice to know it's there.

We expect the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to arrive very soon, but the new "squaricle" design borrowed by the Galaxy Watch Ultra might not be everyone's cup of tea. If you prefer a more classical smartwatch look (and want to save big), grab the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for 47% off at Amazon.

