The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 could bring a major breakthrough this year









Samsung and Apple could start on a level playing field for once





If history is any indication, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a more than decent chance of beating the Apple Watch Series 7 to stores, with the two companies likely eyeing August and September 2021 commercial availability windows respectively.













In contrast, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a latent ECG sensor on deck around eight months later, needing another year or so to score FDA clearance and actually enable said sensor stateside on both the aforementioned 2019-released timepiece and the newer Galaxy Watch 3.





Of course, it remains to be seen if early Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 adopters in countries like the US and South Korea will be allowed to use the groundbreaking blood glucose monitoring feature by the end of the year. Something tells us Apple might be able to beat its arch-rival to the punch yet again, but who knows, maybe Samsung is finally ready to play in the thriving wearable industry's big leagues in 2021.

Would this breakthrough really be as big of a deal as it sounds?





In short, the answer to that million-dollar question is yes. In long, it's hell yeah, and the main reason why lies in the huge number of people diagnosed with diabetes right now. We're talking an estimated 463 million worldwide as of 2019, compared to "only" around 33 million people suffering from atrial fibrillation, which is the most common serious abnormal heart rhythm that the ECG monitor on the last few Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch generations can help detect.





Diabetes, as you may already know, is characterized by a high blood sugar level over a prolonged period of time, and if Apple and Samsung can indeed develop a reliable and relatively affordable method of detecting and supervising blood glucose rates, many people could get the treatment they need earlier, which would lead to them potentially living longer and healthier lives.









In case you're wondering, Apple currently sells a so-called "One Drop Chrome Blood Glucose Monitoring Kit" for $69.95 . But in addition to not being very cheap, said kit is naturally much bulkier and difficult to use than a tiny sensor built into the thing that you already wear on your wrist on a daily basis to keep an eye on other aspects of your health.





Just like all other similar products on the market today, the aforementioned One Drop blood glucose monitoring kit needs to actually draw your blood to provide a relevant reading, which the Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly do without... somehow. Let's just hope this rumor does pan out, further extending the already impressive health monitoring arsenal of the world's top-selling high-end wearable devices.



