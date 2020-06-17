Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 gets new Health Monitor app with blood pressure measurement
The highlight of the app is the ability to monitor pressure from the smartwatch, although you would first need to calibrate it with a traditional cuff. After that, it should be simple to monitor your blood pressure by tapping the “Measure” option within the app.
All results obtained after measuring blood pressure can be synced to the Samsung Health Monitor app on a Galaxy smartphone, which will allow users to track their blood pressure by days, weeks, or months.
What's missing from the new Health Monitor app is the ECG tracking feature that's already available on the Apple Watch. However, Samsung promised to add electrocardiogram tracking in the third quarter of 2020.
Keep in mind that to measure your blood pressure, you must install the Samsung Health Monitor app on both the Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Galaxy smartphone. Sadly, the new app is only available in South Korea at the moment, but we're convinced Samsung will expand availability to more regions in the coming months.