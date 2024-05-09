Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

Samsung's top Mother's Day deal offers both a cool Galaxy Tab S9 discount and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal offers both a cool Galaxy Tab S9 discount and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Can you think of a better way to show your mom how much you care about her this Mother's Day than with one of the best tablets in the world? How about getting her both a sweetly discounted Galaxy Tab S9and a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

Now that sounds like a spectacular Mother's Day 2024 gift, and if you hurry, you can pay as little as $699.99 for the whole tablet + earbuds bundle. That's because Samsung is currently running a very special sale during which the entry-level Tab S9 variant is reduced by 100 bucks from a $799.99 list price, and you can further add the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to your cart at no extra cost whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, S Pen Included, Free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Included, Additional Trade-in Discounts Available
$330 off (32%)
$699 99
$1029 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included
$120 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

In total, you're looking at saving an extremely cool $330 or so here without jumping through hoops or meeting special requirements of any sort. Granted, both the Galaxy Tab S9 and Buds 2 Pro have been substantially marked down a number of times before, but we have no knowledge of a deal of this caliber ever being offered by Samsung or a major US retailer at any point in the recent (or distant) past.

If you have something (good) to trade in, you can naturally pay even less than seven Benjamins for the Tab S9 together with some of the best wireless earbuds out there today. Meanwhile, if you need more than 128 gigs of internal storage space or 8GB RAM, you could always go for the 256GB/12GB configuration at $799.99 instead of a $919.99 list price with gratis Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also included.

As highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S9 review last year, this is a very serious iPad alternative with very good battery life, excellent screen quality, overall performance, and perhaps more importantly, an extremely handy S Pen included as standard. It's obviously nowhere near as powerful as Apple's latest iPad Pros, but at its newly reduced price, it arguably doesn't have to be.

Recommended Stories
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, meanwhile, were themselves found to offer similar performance as Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2, which makes them an absolute steal at the low, low price of... $0. And yes, we do expect the undoubtedly improved Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to come out at some point this year, but the only way to get those for free will maybe be alongside an extravagant Galaxy Z Fold 6.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
31 stories
09 May, 2024
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal offers both a cool Galaxy Tab S9 discount and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
08 May, 2024
Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger at a new record low price The powerful Galaxy Tab S8 is the tablet to get after a massive discount on Amazon
05 May, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S8+ is $282 more affordable on Amazon, waiting to become your new workhorse for less
01 May, 2024
Samsung's flagship-grade Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still enjoys deeply reduced prices at Best Buy
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless