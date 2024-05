Samsung's top Mother's Day deal offers both a cool Galaxy Tab S9 discount and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to your cart at no extra cost whatsoever. Now that sounds like a spectacular Mother's Day 2024 gift , and if you hurry, you can pay as little as $699.99 for the whole tablet + earbuds bundle. That's because Samsung is currently running a very special sale during which the entry-level Tab S9 variant is reduced by 100 bucks from a $799.99 list price, and you can further add theto your cart at no extra cost whatsoever.

In total, you're looking at saving an extremely cool $330 or so here without jumping through hoops or meeting special requirements of any sort. Granted, both the Galaxy Tab S9 and Buds 2 Pro have been substantially marked down a number of times before, but we have no knowledge of a deal of this caliber ever being offered by Samsung or a major US retailer at any point in the recent (or distant) past.





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also included. If you have something (good) to trade in, you can naturally pay even less than seven Benjamins for the Tab S9 together with some of the best wireless earbuds out there today. Meanwhile, if you need more than 128 gigs of internal storage space or 8GB RAM, you could always go for the 256GB/12GB configuration at $799.99 instead of a $919.99 list price with gratisalso included.





As highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S9 review last year, this is a very serious iPad alternative with very good battery life, excellent screen quality, overall performance, and perhaps more importantly, an extremely handy S Pen included as standard. It's obviously nowhere near as powerful as Apple's latest iPad Pros , but at its newly reduced price, it arguably doesn't have to be.



Can you think of a better way to show your mom how much you care about her this Mother's Day than with one of the best tablets in the world? How about getting her both a sweetly discounteda complimentary pair of noise-cancelling