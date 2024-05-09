Samsung's top Mother's Day deal offers both a cool Galaxy Tab S9 discount and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Can you think of a better way to show your mom how much you care about her this Mother's Day than with one of the best tablets in the world? How about getting her both a sweetly discounted Galaxy Tab S9and a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?
Now that sounds like a spectacular Mother's Day 2024 gift, and if you hurry, you can pay as little as $699.99 for the whole tablet + earbuds bundle. That's because Samsung is currently running a very special sale during which the entry-level Tab S9 variant is reduced by 100 bucks from a $799.99 list price, and you can further add the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to your cart at no extra cost whatsoever.
In total, you're looking at saving an extremely cool $330 or so here without jumping through hoops or meeting special requirements of any sort. Granted, both the Galaxy Tab S9 and Buds 2 Pro have been substantially marked down a number of times before, but we have no knowledge of a deal of this caliber ever being offered by Samsung or a major US retailer at any point in the recent (or distant) past.
If you have something (good) to trade in, you can naturally pay even less than seven Benjamins for the Tab S9 together with some of the best wireless earbuds out there today. Meanwhile, if you need more than 128 gigs of internal storage space or 8GB RAM, you could always go for the 256GB/12GB configuration at $799.99 instead of a $919.99 list price with gratis Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also included.
As highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S9 review last year, this is a very serious iPad alternative with very good battery life, excellent screen quality, overall performance, and perhaps more importantly, an extremely handy S Pen included as standard. It's obviously nowhere near as powerful as Apple's latest iPad Pros, but at its newly reduced price, it arguably doesn't have to be.
Recommended Stories
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, meanwhile, were themselves found to offer similar performance as Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2, which makes them an absolute steal at the low, low price of... $0. And yes, we do expect the undoubtedly improved Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to come out at some point this year, but the only way to get those for free will maybe be alongside an extravagant Galaxy Z Fold 6.
09 May, 2024Samsung's top Mother's Day deal offers both a cool Galaxy Tab S9 discount and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
08 May, 2024Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger at a new record low price The powerful Galaxy Tab S8 is the tablet to get after a massive discount on Amazon
05 May, 2024The Galaxy Tab S8+ is $282 more affordable on Amazon, waiting to become your new workhorse for less
01 May, 2024Samsung's flagship-grade Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still enjoys deeply reduced prices at Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: