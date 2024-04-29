Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The performance-oriented Galaxy Tab S9 is on sale once again; save on one today

By
0comments
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The performance-oriented Galaxy Tab S9 is on sale once again; save on one today
The Galaxy Tab S9 is among the best tablets money can buy right now, and guess what? This powerful boy is on sale at a sweet $100 discount at Best Buy, waiting for you to snatch it up.

Yep, you can currently get one with 128GB of storage space for $699.99, $100 below its sticker price of $799.99. And although we've seen better deals on this handsome fella, like Amazon's recent $130 price cut, a $100 discount is still significant.

Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: Save $100 at Best Buy!

Best Buy is selling the Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB of storage at a sweet $100 discount. The tablet boasts a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering top-tier performance. In addition to that, its 11.0-inch AMOLED display makes it great for watching content on the go. The tablet is a real bargain, so act fast and save on one now!
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: Save $101 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 on Amazon. The slate is discounted by $101 there, but only a few units are left, so be sure to act fast and get one before it's sold out.
$101 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


We agree that the Galaxy Tab S9 is still far from budget-friendly, even with its markdown at Best Buy, but it offers quite a lot for the money. Firstly, it packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, giving it top-tier performance.

Secondly, it comes equipped with a stunning 11.0-inch AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1600p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy an even more awesome watching experience when streaming content in this format. Moreover, as a proper high-end Galaxy tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 sports an S Pen out of the box, which you can use for faster note-taking and even for painting. Plus, you're scoring bigger savings, as you won't have to buy one separately

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 is a real bargain with its amazing performance and gorgeous display. It's also now more affordable, making it even more tempting. Therefore, our advice is to act quickly! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 at a discounted price today, as it may be too late tomorrow!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
26 stories
29 Apr, 2024
The performance-oriented Galaxy Tab S9 is on sale once again; save on one today
25 Apr, 2024
It's not too late to save big on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on Amazon
24 Apr, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 becomes the budget tablet you should get after a hefty $150 discount at Walmart 
23 Apr, 2024
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra through this Samsung deal and make the perfect gift for Mother's Day
22 Apr, 2024
Act fast and get your Galaxy Tab S8+ at $350 off through Amazon's hot deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless