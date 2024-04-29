The performance-oriented Galaxy Tab S9 is on sale once again; save on one today
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab S9 is among the best tablets money can buy right now, and guess what? This powerful boy is on sale at a sweet $100 discount at Best Buy, waiting for you to snatch it up.
Yep, you can currently get one with 128GB of storage space for $699.99, $100 below its sticker price of $799.99. And although we've seen better deals on this handsome fella, like Amazon's recent $130 price cut, a $100 discount is still significant.
We agree that the Galaxy Tab S9 is still far from budget-friendly, even with its markdown at Best Buy, but it offers quite a lot for the money. Firstly, it packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, giving it top-tier performance.
Secondly, it comes equipped with a stunning 11.0-inch AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1600p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy an even more awesome watching experience when streaming content in this format. Moreover, as a proper high-end Galaxy tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 sports an S Pen out of the box, which you can use for faster note-taking and even for painting. Plus, you're scoring bigger savings, as you won't have to buy one separately
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 is a real bargain with its amazing performance and gorgeous display. It's also now more affordable, making it even more tempting. Therefore, our advice is to act quickly! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 at a discounted price today, as it may be too late tomorrow!
