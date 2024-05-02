Samsung's wonderful Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a true bargain on Amazon for a limited time
Yesterday, we covered an awesome Pixel Buds Pro deal at Amazon. But what if you’re part of the Galaxy ecosystem? In that case, you’ll probably want to check out the merchant’s offer on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead. The US model is now 30% off across all three colors.
While we often see the no-warranty version of these puppies at discounts ranging in the 50% mark, the US model rarely sees price cuts beyond $60. But if you act quickly enough, you’ll get the Buds 2 Pro at $70 off. What’s more, Amazon’s current deal isn’t overthrown by a similar offer from Best Buy or Walmart, making it even sweeter.
But earbuds aren’t just about comfort, right? You also need top-notch sound. Well, these tick that box, too. They offer slightly emphasized lows and sub-bass frequencies; this also applies to the hi-hats. That’s not to say things sound bad, though. In fact, if you’re into electronic music, you’ll most likely fall for their audio quality. And if you don’t, you can always use the EQ presets via the app to readjust the sound.
If there’s any area where they’re not exactly on par with other high-end earbuds, it’s undoubtedly the battery life. The Buds 2 Pro offer about five hours of listening time or up to 18 hours with the charging case. Then again, if you’re not into long listening sessions anyway, their battery life shouldn’t really be a problem.
Ultimately, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a fantastic pair of earbuds that promise a lot on paper. If you’d like to give them a whirl, we suggest getting them at Amazon through its limited-time offer if you want to save $70 on your purchase.
Samsung’s in-ear headphones are some of the best wireless earbuds in 2024. They have a great fit and a lightweight design that makes them incredibly comfortable to wear even for prolonged periods.
Like most modern-day headphones, the Samsung earbuds also feature ANC. In fact, they are good enough in that respect to give the Apple AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money. We should note that the ANC integrated here works particularly impressively on low frequencies.
