Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Samsung's wonderful Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a true bargain on Amazon for a limited time

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's wonderful Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a true bargain on Amazon for a limited time
Yesterday, we covered an awesome Pixel Buds Pro deal at Amazon. But what if you’re part of the Galaxy ecosystem? In that case, you’ll probably want to check out the merchant’s offer on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead. The US model is now 30% off across all three colors.

Save $70 on the US Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

For a limited time, Amazon sells the US version of the impressive Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at deeply discounted prices. The model with a one-year manufacturer's warranty seldom gets price cuts beyond $60, but it can now be yours at $70 off. The deal applies to all available colors. The earbuds have incredible ANC, offer satisfactory audio, and can keep your tunes going strong for a total of 18 hours with the case and ANC on.
$70 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


While we often see the no-warranty version of these puppies at discounts ranging in the 50% mark, the US model rarely sees price cuts beyond $60. But if you act quickly enough, you’ll get the Buds 2 Pro at $70 off. What’s more, Amazon’s current deal isn’t overthrown by a similar offer from Best Buy or Walmart, making it even sweeter.

Samsung’s in-ear headphones are some of the best wireless earbuds in 2024. They have a great fit and a lightweight design that makes them incredibly comfortable to wear even for prolonged periods.

But earbuds aren’t just about comfort, right? You also need top-notch sound. Well, these tick that box, too. They offer slightly emphasized lows and sub-bass frequencies; this also applies to the hi-hats. That’s not to say things sound bad, though. In fact, if you’re into electronic music, you’ll most likely fall for their audio quality. And if you don’t, you can always use the EQ presets via the app to readjust the sound.

Like most modern-day headphones, the Samsung earbuds also feature ANC. In fact, they are good enough in that respect to give the Apple AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money. We should note that the ANC integrated here works particularly impressively on low frequencies.

If there’s any area where they’re not exactly on par with other high-end earbuds, it’s undoubtedly the battery life. The Buds 2 Pro offer about five hours of listening time or up to 18 hours with the charging case. Then again, if you’re not into long listening sessions anyway, their battery life shouldn’t really be a problem.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a fantastic pair of earbuds that promise a lot on paper. If you’d like to give them a whirl, we suggest getting them at Amazon through its limited-time offer if you want to save $70 on your purchase.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
12 stories
02 May, 2024
Samsung's wonderful Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a true bargain on Amazon for a limited time
23 Apr, 2024
Amazon is selling the old but gold Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a nice $50 discount in four colors
17 Apr, 2024
Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 are now more affordable on Walmart
10 Apr, 2024
Score brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 for under $80 on one condition
06 Apr, 2024
At 54% off, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a real steal on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless