Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE is on 'clearance' with a stylus AND a case at a killer price

You may find this hard to believe, but one of the most generous and trusted US retailers is already trying to get rid of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Released just a little over seven months ago, Samsung's 10.9-inch mid-ranger is available on "clearance" at the time of this writing at Woot for only $399.99 in a 256GB storage configuration.

That model normally costs $519.99 by itself, but incredibly enough, Woot is also throwing in a nice and handy smart book cover case at no extra charge. That protective accessory, which comes with a built-in stylus holder but no keyboard functionality, adds a cool 80 bucks to the total value of this special bundle on sale for a limited time, bringing your overall savings to a massive $200.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mint Color, New, 90-Day Warranty, S Pen and Smart Book Cover Case Included
$200 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Silver Color, S Pen Included
$81 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

As you can imagine, there is a "catch" that reduces the appeal of this otherwise phenomenal deal a little, as the mint-colored Tab S9 FE units available for $399.99 a pop from Woot are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, but they only come with a 90-day seller warranty rather than full 1-year manufacturer coverage against structural damage and other out-of-the-box flaws.

If it's more important to get a 12-month Samsung warranty than the biggest discount possible, you can always settle for saving $80 on Amazon on a Galaxy Tab S9 FE in silver with only 128 gigs of internal storage space, 6GB RAM, and no protective cover included.

All Tab S9 FE variants, of course, come with a bundled S Pen in their standard retail boxes, as well as a reasonably powerful Exynos 1380 processor under the hood. The 256 gig storage config packs 8GB RAM instead of just 6, thus delivering a better multitasking experience for folks who can't afford a "regular" Galaxy Tab S9, let alone a Tab S9+ or Tab S9 Ultra.

At $399.99, this is definitely one of the best budget tablets available right now, matching the reduced price of a 64GB Apple iPad Air (2022), which obviously doesn't come with a stylus, case, or microSD card slot. Granted, the Apple M1 processor inside the fifth-gen iPad Air is without a doubt faster than the aforementioned Samsung-made Exynos 1380, but the Tab S9 FE certainly holds its own in terms of build quality, display performance, battery life, charging speeds, and even audio quality.
