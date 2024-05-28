Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE is on 'clearance' with a stylus AND a case at a killer price

Galaxy Tab S9





That model normally costs $519.99 by itself, but incredibly enough, Woot is also throwing in a nice and handy smart book cover case at no extra charge. That protective accessory, which comes with a built-in stylus holder but no keyboard functionality, adds a cool 80 bucks to the total value of this special bundle on sale for a limited time, bringing your overall savings to a massive $200. That model normally costs $519.99 by itself, but incredibly enough, Woot is also throwing in a nice and handy smart book cover case at no extra charge. That protective accessory, which comes with a built-in stylus holder but no keyboard functionality, adds a cool 80 bucks to the total value of this special bundle on sale for a limited time, bringing your overall savings to a massive $200.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mint Color, New, 90-Day Warranty, S Pen and Smart Book Cover Case Included $200 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Silver Color, S Pen Included $81 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





As you can imagine, there is a "catch" that reduces the appeal of this otherwise phenomenal deal a little, as the mint-colored Tab S9 FE units available for $399.99 a pop from Woot are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, but they only come with a 90-day seller warranty rather than full 1-year manufacturer coverage against structural damage and other out-of-the-box flaws.





If it's more important to get a 12-month Samsung warranty than the biggest discount possible, you can always settle for saving $80 on Amazon on a Galaxy Tab S9 FE in silver with only 128 gigs of internal storage space, 6GB RAM, and no protective cover included.





All Tab S9 FE variants, of course, come with a bundled S Pen in their standard retail boxes, as well as a reasonably powerful Exynos 1380 processor under the hood. The 256 gig storage config packs 8GB RAM instead of just 6, thus delivering a better multitasking experience for folks who can't afford a "regular" Galaxy Tab S9 , let alone a Tab S9+ or Tab S9 Ultra





At $399.99, this is definitely one of the best budget tablets available right now, matching the reduced price of a 64GB Apple iPad Air (2022) , which obviously doesn't come with a stylus, case, or microSD card slot. Granted, the Apple M1 processor inside the fifth-gen iPad Air is without a doubt faster than the aforementioned Samsung-made Exynos 1380, but the Tab S9 FE certainly holds its own in terms of build quality, display performance, battery life, charging speeds, and even audio quality.