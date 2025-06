Amazon turns the Galaxy Tab S9 into a no-brainer at a whopping $330 off

The Galaxy Tab S9 is 41% off at Amazon $330 off (41%) Amazon has just turned the Galaxy Tab S9 into a stunningly good deal! Right now, the 128GB variant in Graphite is $330 off its original price, making it a hot bargain you wouldn't want to miss. The sale might vanish soon, so act fast and save before it's too late. Buy at Amazon

Just a few days ago, we shared a pretty tempting Galaxy Tab S9 deal on the 256GB variant. Well, guess what? Amazon just took things up a notch with an all-new sale on the base 128GB variant, making it an absolutely irresistible buy. The device is a whopping 41% off right now, bringing it just under $470 from its original price of nearly $800.We've seen a similar incredibly huge discount at the e-commerce giant just once—back in March. At the time, the 256GB model was slashed by a gigantic 47% from its original price, a jaw-dropping bargain. However, the sale remained live for just a few hours, and we think the same could happen again with this one. So, if you'd like to score the bestdeal in months, now's your chance to act.In our Galaxy Tab S9 review , we've praised the model's incredible 11-inch AMOLED touchscreen, which offers gorgeous visuals and a smooth scrolling experience. Beyond the high-end display, this device packs excellent performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. The slate can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, making it the perfect fit for users seeking a relatively compact Samsung slate with plenty of potential.Let's not overlook the S Pen, which arrives in the box, thus sparing you additional costs. The accessory enables easy note-taking, drawing, sketching, and many more possibilities. Battery life is no slouch here, either. You can expect nearly six and a half hours of nonstop streaming per charge, which should be more than enough for most users.At the end of the day, while thedoesn't have the anti-reflective coating of the newer Galaxy Tab S10 Series, it's a very tempting bargain at $330 off its original price. Get yours at Amazon and remember—the promo might vanish soon, so you don't have much time to act.