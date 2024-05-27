The M1-powered iPad Air is way more affordable than usual and wants to become your new everyday device

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

As you know, we are constantly on the lookout for sweet deals on the best tablets on the market. And guess what? We just found an awesome offer on the 5th generation iPad Air, allowing you to score massive savings.

The deal in question is available on Amazon and is for the 256GB version of the slate. At the moment, this bad boy is on sale at a gorgeous $199 discount, cutting 27% off its price at the retailer. Thanks to that markdown, you can now snag a unit for under the $550 mark, which is a pretty good price considering how much the tablet has to offer.

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 256GB: Now $199 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the M1-powered iPad Air 2022 with 256GB of storage space on Amazon and save $199 in the process. The tablet comes with a powerful M1 chip, providing top-tier performance. Additionally, it sports a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution, delivering a good watching experience on the go. So, act fast and snag this awesome slate at a heavily reduced price now!
$199 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


A few weeks ago, Amazon had the 64GB variant of the slate on sale, and we're pleased to see the 256GB version also receiving a discount now.

Despite being released in 2022, the 5th generation iPad Air comes with a powerful M1 chip under the hood, which delivers incredible performance and can deal with anything you throw its way. This makes it perfect for work, school, and even gaming in your free time.

Additionally, it boasts a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, making it great for streaming your favorite TV shows on the go.

While not the latest anymore, the M1 iPad Air 2022 is still among the best tablets on the market with its immense firepower and gorgeous display. The slate can easily become your new workhorse tablet and entertainment device, making it a true bang for your buck. 

Furthermore, it's currently an even bigger bargain thanks to that sweet $199 discount on Amazon. So, tap the deal button in this article and get a brand-new iPad Air 2022 at a heavily reduced price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
