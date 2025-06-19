Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is once again a top bargain at Amazon

Enjoy a premium Galaxy tablet experience without paying top dollar with this super-sweet Amazon promo.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9 placed on a wooden table showcases its beautiful display.
Looking for a high-end Galaxy tablet that doesn't have an enormous screen real estate? If the Tab S10 Ultra or even the Tab S10+ feel too bulky, the Galaxy Tab S9 might be just what you're looking for. It features an 11-inch display and offers a solid performance. The best part about it? You can save 32% on the 256GB variant in Graphite.

Save $290 on the Galaxy Tab S9

$290 off (32%)
Amazon has slashed prices for the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 once again. For what might be only a short while, you can get the compact and powerful tablet for $290 off its original price. This sale is only available on the model in Graphite.
Buy at Amazon

Although the model has been cheaper in the past, this is currently the best discount you can get. For context, Best Buy and Samsung offer a more modest $250 price cut, while the e-commerce giant lets you save a generous $290.

During our time with this Samsung tablet, we found it's more than a decent choice for Android fans. First of all, it sports a gorgeous 11-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp and vivid visuals.

Not only that, but it's also quite powerful thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, allowing it to handle everyday tasks and demanding ones with ease. If you're interested in benchmark results, be sure to check out our Galaxy Tab S9 review, where we detail its performance metrics.

What about software support and battery life? Well, the device runs on Android 13 out of the box and receives major OS updates until Android 17, plus security patches until 2028. As for endurance, it packs an 8,400mAh battery that can easily last you over eight hours of nonstop browsing. Not bad for a sub-$650 device, right?

At the end of the day, the Galaxy Tab S9 may not be the latest or most powerful Samsung tablet out there, but hey—it has an excellent display and top-notch performance. Plus, you can now buy it at much more affordable prices. Grab yours and save $290 at Amazon while this tempting promo lasts.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
168 stories
19 Jun, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S9 is once again a top bargain at Amazon
16 Jun, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
12 Jun, 2025
Brilliant Walmart promo makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra too tempting to ignore
04 Jun, 2025
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
02 Jun, 2025
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are sweetly discounted for the first time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

Total Wireless kicks off its first-ever social program
Total Wireless kicks off its first-ever social program
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 reveal date leaked
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 reveal date leaked
Tap to pay and other smartphone, smartwatch features to be improved with NFC Release 15
Tap to pay and other smartphone, smartwatch features to be improved with NFC Release 15
Google Search is getting an upgrade that may change how you ask questions on your phone
Google Search is getting an upgrade that may change how you ask questions on your phone
These new Google Messages features make it easier to manage conversations
These new Google Messages features make it easier to manage conversations
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless