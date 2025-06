The Galaxy Tab S9 is once again a top bargain at Amazon

Save $290 on the Galaxy Tab S9 $290 off (32%) Amazon has slashed prices for the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 once again. For what might be only a short while, you can get the compact and powerful tablet for $290 off its original price. This sale is only available on the model in Graphite. Buy at Amazon

Looking for a high-end Galaxy tablet that doesn't have an enormous screen real estate? If the Tab S10 Ultra or even the Tab S10+ feel too bulky, the Galaxy Tab S9 might be just what you're looking for. It features an 11-inch display and offers a solid performance. The best part about it? You can save 32% on the 256GB variant in Graphite.Although the model has been cheaper in the past, this is currently the best discount you can get. For context, Best Buy and Samsung offer a more modest $250 price cut, while the e-commerce giant lets you save a generous $290.During our time with this Samsung tablet , we found it's more than a decent choice for Android fans. First of all, it sports a gorgeous 11-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp and vivid visuals.Not only that, but it's also quite powerful thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, allowing it to handle everyday tasks and demanding ones with ease. If you're interested in benchmark results, be sure to check out our Galaxy Tab S9 review , where we detail its performance metrics.What about software support and battery life? Well, the device runs on Android 13 out of the box and receives major OS updates until Android 17, plus security patches until 2028. As for endurance, it packs an 8,400mAh battery that can easily last you over eight hours of nonstop browsing. Not bad for a sub-$650 device, right?At the end of the day, themay not be the latest or most powerfulout there, but hey—it has an excellent display and top-notch performance. Plus, you can now buy it at much more affordable prices. Grab yours and save $290 at Amazon while this tempting promo lasts.