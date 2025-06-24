OnePlus confirms the mid-range Nord 5 will 'steal' a camera from the OnePlus 13 flagship
Believe it or not, the next big OnePlus mid-ranger will share a camera sensor with the brand's latest Android flagship.
Probably the most unconventional smartphone vendor out there keeps doing what it does best, building buzz ahead of a jam-packed July 8 product launch event with some very unorthodox marketing tools. Those seem to include complete honesty on key specs and high-quality images showcasing the main cosmetic strengths of the brand's upcoming devices.
The OnePlus Nord 5, for instance, was officially confirmed last week to pack a "flagship" Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. If that and a few pictures revealing the mid-ranger's undeniably premium-looking backplate were not enough to drive your excitement around the next addition to the budget-friendly Nord roster through the roof, I have some pretty spectacular camera hardware details to share with you today.
These are 100 percent official, mind you, not to mention 100 percent awe-inspiring, as the Nord 5 is set to share a primary rear-facing camera sensor with none other than the OnePlus 13. We're talking about a cutting-edge Sony Lytia 700 with optical image stabilization, which as you can imagine, is not very routinely found on significantly cheaper handsets than the ultra-high-end OnePlus 13.
Believe it or not, that's not the only camera the OnePlus Nord 5 plans to "steal" from a 2025 Android flagship, with its 50MP JN5 front-facing snapper likely to sound familiar to hardcore Samsung fans and owners of a particular "Ultra" phone released this year. Yes, that's the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which oddly enough only comes with a 12MP selfie camera in tow.
The Nord 5 will amazingly share one camera with the OnePlus 13 and one camera with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image Credit -- OnePlus
The Samsung-made Isocell JN5 sensor is actually found on the S25 Ultra's back rather than its front, alongside a 200MP primary snapper, a 10MP telephoto lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor. Obviously, the Nord 5 won't come close to that degree of camera versatility and overall performance, but for its (presumed) price point, the two 50MP imaging sensors confirmed today are truly spectacular.
Unfortunately, there are still no (official) words on the specs and features of the undoubtedly humbler Nord CE5, while the OnePlus Buds 4 are guaranteed to bring "flagship-level" sound quality, Hi-Res Audio technology, 3D Spatial Audio support, and "industry-leading" active noise cancellation to markets as diverse as India and the US in just a couple of weeks.
The Buds 4, mind you, are the only new OnePlus product set for a July 8 announcement stateside, with the Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Pad Lite all expected to primarily target Asian and European territories. There's also a 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 in the (US) pipeline, but that's not technically an all-new device.
