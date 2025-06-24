Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

OnePlus confirms the mid-range Nord 5 will 'steal' a camera from the OnePlus 13 flagship

Believe it or not, the next big OnePlus mid-ranger will share a camera sensor with the brand's latest Android flagship.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android OnePlus
Official OnePlus Nord 5 promotional picture
Probably the most unconventional smartphone vendor out there keeps doing what it does best, building buzz ahead of a jam-packed July 8 product launch event with some very unorthodox marketing tools. Those seem to include complete honesty on key specs and high-quality images showcasing the main cosmetic strengths of the brand's upcoming devices.

The OnePlus Nord 5, for instance, was officially confirmed last week to pack a "flagship" Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. If that and a few pictures revealing the mid-ranger's undeniably premium-looking backplate were not enough to drive your excitement around the next addition to the budget-friendly Nord roster through the roof, I have some pretty spectacular camera hardware details to share with you today.

These are 100 percent official, mind you, not to mention 100 percent awe-inspiring, as the Nord 5 is set to share a primary rear-facing camera sensor with none other than the OnePlus 13. We're talking about a cutting-edge Sony Lytia 700 with optical image stabilization, which as you can imagine, is not very routinely found on significantly cheaper handsets than the ultra-high-end OnePlus 13.

Believe it or not, that's not the only camera the OnePlus Nord 5 plans to "steal" from a 2025 Android flagship, with its 50MP JN5 front-facing snapper likely to sound familiar to hardcore Samsung fans and owners of a particular "Ultra" phone released this year. Yes, that's the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which oddly enough only comes with a 12MP selfie camera in tow.


The Samsung-made Isocell JN5 sensor is actually found on the S25 Ultra's back rather than its front, alongside a 200MP primary snapper, a 10MP telephoto lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor. Obviously, the Nord 5 won't come close to that degree of camera versatility and overall performance, but for its (presumed) price point, the two 50MP imaging sensors confirmed today are truly spectacular.

Unfortunately, there are still no (official) words on the specs and features of the undoubtedly humbler Nord CE5, while the OnePlus Buds 4 are guaranteed to bring "flagship-level" sound quality, Hi-Res Audio technology, 3D Spatial Audio support, and "industry-leading" active noise cancellation to markets as diverse as India and the US in just a couple of weeks.

The Buds 4, mind you, are the only new OnePlus product set for a July 8 announcement stateside, with the Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Pad Lite all expected to primarily target Asian and European territories. There's also a 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 in the (US) pipeline, but that's not technically an all-new device.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless