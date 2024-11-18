Amazon's early Galaxy Tab S9 Black Friday discount may go unbeaten this holiday season
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're not happy waiting until Thursday, November 21, for Amazon's early (and extended) Black Friday Week event to commence, you can now take advantage of an even earlier pre-holiday deal on one of the best Android tablets out there today.
The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 joins the likes of the Tab S10 Plus, Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch FE, and S24 FE in this totally unexpected (and somewhat random) sale, going a whopping $300 off its $919.99 list price in a 256GB storage configuration and a single beige colorway. This is not actually the most affordable Tab S9 variant, but that one is only 20 bucks cheaper at the time of this writing with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room in a graphite hue after a humbler $200 markdown from a regular price of $799.99.
In short, I highly recommend you go for the slightly costlier model, which just so happens to be cheaper than ever before. Granted, better Black Friday offers could arrive at any point in the next couple of weeks at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, not to mention Samsung's own US e-store, but I personally doubt that will ultimately prove to be the case.
Among others, that's because the "vanilla" Tab S9 has arguably lost a lot less of its mass appeal compared to the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra after Samsung curiously decided to release the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra but no Tab S10 this year.
The 2023-released Galaxy Tab S9 is therefore unlikely to be discontinued in the near future, living on to battle the likes of the 11-inch iPad Air (2024) with Apple M2 power while holding an important advantage in its handy built-in S Pen. That Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support is also pretty great, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the Tab S9's hood is no pushover either.
Our Galaxy Tab S9 review from a little over a year ago highlighted the excellent battery life, compact size (by modern flagship standards, at least), and multitasking capabilities as key selling points as well, and at a lower-than-ever price with 256GB storage, that's probably as true today as ever.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Nov, 2024Amazon's early Galaxy Tab S9 Black Friday discount may go unbeaten this holiday season Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ discount has landed mere days before Black Friday
14 Nov, 2024Unexpected sale makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ a steal at $200 off in both storage configurations
13 Nov, 2024Early Black Friday deal slashes as much as $1,000 (!!!) off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
11 Nov, 2024This trade-in promo at Samsung brings the Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: