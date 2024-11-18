Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Amazon's early Galaxy Tab S9 Black Friday discount may go unbeaten this holiday season

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
If you're not happy waiting until Thursday, November 21, for Amazon's early (and extended) Black Friday Week event to commence, you can now take advantage of an even earlier pre-holiday deal on one of the best Android tablets out there today. 

The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 joins the likes of the Tab S10 Plus, Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch FE, and S24 FE in this totally unexpected (and somewhat random) sale, going a whopping $300 off its $919.99 list price in a 256GB storage configuration and a single beige colorway. This is not actually the most affordable Tab S9 variant, but that one is only 20 bucks cheaper at the time of this writing with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room in a graphite hue after a humbler $200 markdown from a regular price of $799.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included
$301 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

In short, I highly recommend you go for the slightly costlier model, which just so happens to be cheaper than ever before. Granted, better Black Friday offers could arrive at any point in the next couple of weeks at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, not to mention Samsung's own US e-store, but I personally doubt that will ultimately prove to be the case.

Among others, that's because the "vanilla" Tab S9 has arguably lost a lot less of its mass appeal compared to the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra after Samsung curiously decided to release the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra but no Tab S10 this year. 

The 2023-released Galaxy Tab S9 is therefore unlikely to be discontinued in the near future, living on to battle the likes of the 11-inch iPad Air (2024) with Apple M2 power while holding an important advantage in its handy built-in S Pen. That Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support is also pretty great, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the Tab S9's hood is no pushover either.

Our Galaxy Tab S9 review from a little over a year ago highlighted the excellent battery life, compact size (by modern flagship standards, at least), and multitasking capabilities as key selling points as well, and at a lower-than-ever price with 256GB storage, that's probably as true today as ever.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

