Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ discount has landed mere days before Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While other Samsung devices released in the last few months (hello there, Galaxy Z Fold 6!) have scored substantial discounts very quickly after making their US commercial debut, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is perhaps surprisingly sold at a reduced price by Amazon for the first time ever right now.
Normally available at $999.99 and up, the jumbo-sized 12.4-inch Android powerhouse is currently marked down by a nice $121 or so in a single "Moonstone Gray" color option and an entry-level 256GB storage variant. This is technically not a Black Friday deal, but... it sure looks like one, so I personally wouldn't be surprised if Amazon doesn't top this discount later in the week.
That's when the e-commerce giant's Black Friday Week sale is officially scheduled to kick off, so if you don't think the Tab S10 Plus is the best tablet for you this holiday season, it might be wise to wait a few more days and see what prices the likes of the Tab S10 Ultra, iPad Pro (2024) duo, iPad Air (2024) duo, or Google's Pixel Tablet will hit.
This plus-sized slate, mind you, happens to be the smaller of the two Galaxy Tab S10 family members unveiled back in September, but of course, "compact" is not the first word that comes to mind when looking at its... largely familiar design.
Still, the Tab S10+ is naturally a lot easier to maneuver and handle than the 14.6-inch Tab S10 Ultra while obviously sharing a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor with said bigger tablet. That's not necessarily a major advantage over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside last year's Tab S9+ (and Tab S9 Ultra), but the younger age of the Tab S10 Plus gives it the edge in software support and even long-term AI potential.
Compared to the best iPads out there and Microsoft's newly discounted Surface Pro 11, the Galaxy Tab S10+ also holds a clear and important advantage in its handy S Pen, which you don't have to pay extra for. All in all, the value proposition is... perhaps not unbeatable (at least not yet), but pretty great nonetheless.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Nov, 2024Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ discount has landed mere days before Black Friday
14 Nov, 2024Unexpected sale makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ a steal at $200 off in both storage configurations
13 Nov, 2024Early Black Friday deal slashes as much as $1,000 (!!!) off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
11 Nov, 2024This trade-in promo at Samsung brings the Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
06 Nov, 2024Early Black Friday sale saves you $165 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: