Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ discount has landed mere days before Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
While other Samsung devices released in the last few months (hello there, Galaxy Z Fold 6!) have scored substantial discounts very quickly after making their US commercial debut, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is perhaps surprisingly sold at a reduced price by Amazon for the first time ever right now.

Normally available at $999.99 and up, the jumbo-sized 12.4-inch Android powerhouse is currently marked down by a nice $121 or so in a single "Moonstone Gray" color option and an entry-level 256GB storage variant. This is technically not a Black Friday deal, but... it sure looks like one, so I personally wouldn't be surprised if Amazon doesn't top this discount later in the week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included
$121 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

That's when the e-commerce giant's Black Friday Week sale is officially scheduled to kick off, so if you don't think the Tab S10 Plus is the best tablet for you this holiday season, it might be wise to wait a few more days and see what prices the likes of the Tab S10 Ultra, iPad Pro (2024) duo, iPad Air (2024) duo, or Google's Pixel Tablet will hit.

This plus-sized slate, mind you, happens to be the smaller of the two Galaxy Tab S10 family members unveiled back in September, but of course, "compact" is not the first word that comes to mind when looking at its... largely familiar design. 

Still, the Tab S10+ is naturally a lot easier to maneuver and handle than the 14.6-inch Tab S10 Ultra while obviously sharing a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor with said bigger tablet. That's not necessarily a major advantage over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside last year's Tab S9+ (and Tab S9 Ultra), but the younger age of the Tab S10 Plus gives it the edge in software support and even long-term AI potential.

Compared to the best iPads out there and Microsoft's newly discounted Surface Pro 11, the Galaxy Tab S10+ also holds a clear and important advantage in its handy S Pen, which you don't have to pay extra for. All in all, the value proposition is... perhaps not unbeatable (at least not yet), but pretty great nonetheless.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
125 stories
18 Nov, 2024
Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ discount has landed mere days before Black Friday
14 Nov, 2024
Unexpected sale makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ a steal at $200 off in both storage configurations
13 Nov, 2024
Early Black Friday deal slashes as much as $1,000 (!!!) off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
11 Nov, 2024
This trade-in promo at Samsung brings the Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
06 Nov, 2024
Early Black Friday sale saves you $165 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless