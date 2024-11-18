Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ discount has landed mere days before Black Friday

Galaxy Tab S10





Normally available at $999.99 and up, the jumbo-sized 12.4-inch Android powerhouse is currently marked down by a nice $121 or so in a single "Moonstone Gray" color option and an entry-level 256GB storage variant. This is technically not a Black Friday deal , but... it sure looks like one, so I personally wouldn't be surprised if Amazon doesn't top this discount later in the week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included $121 off (12%) Buy at Amazon









This plus-sized slate, mind you, happens to be the smaller of the two Galaxy Tab S10 family members unveiled back in September, but of course, "compact" is not the first word that comes to mind when looking at its... largely familiar design.









Galaxy Tab S10 + also holds a clear and important advantage in its handy S Pen, which you don't have to pay extra for. All in all, the value proposition is... perhaps not unbeatable (at least not yet), but pretty great nonetheless. Compared to the best iPads out there and Microsoft's newly discounted Surface Pro 11 , the+ also holds a clear and important advantage in its handy S Pen, which you don't have to pay extra for. All in all, the value proposition is... perhaps not unbeatable (at least not yet), but pretty great nonetheless.