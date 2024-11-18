Best Buy is now selling the beloved Samsung Galaxy S24 FE at an unbeatable $175 discount
It's time for hardcore Samsung fans to rejoice, as the company's latest high-end smartphone designed primarily with the brand's most devoted followers in mind has just dropped to new record low prices with both 128 and 256GB storage at one of America's top retailers.
Curiously enough, Best Buy is not labeling this killer Galaxy S24 FE deal as a Black Friday 2024 affair, which might make you expect an even heftier discount than $175 in the near future. But Samsung's recent pre-Black Friday promo only slashed 150 bucks off this bad boy's list prices, and Amazon is currently offering the exact same discount, so it sure looks like Best Buy may have decided to go rogue and undercut everyone else... at least for now.
Bottom line, there aren't many reasons for you to delay your purchase any longer, at least if you're convinced that the S24 Fan Edition is the best phone for you this holiday season. At $474.99 instead of $649.99 in an entry-level 128 gig storage configuration and $534.99 (down from a regular price of $709.99) with double the local digital hoarding room, that's likely to prove more true than ever for more folks than ever before.
Larger than a "vanilla" Galaxy S24, the 6.7-inch S24 FE might just be the greatest budget 5G phone available today, especially for the most enthusiastic Samsung fans... who cannot afford the S24+ or S24 Ultra.
Our rigorous Galaxy S24 FE review just a little while ago praised the inexpensive high-ender for everything from its powerful Exynos 2400e processor guaranteeing a smooth experience in all types of day-to-day usage scenarios to that silky smooth and respectably bright 120Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED screen, a primary 50MP rear-facing camera that's on par with the one on the S24 and S24 Plus for all intents and purposes, and a battery life that can only be described as excellent.
Oh, and did I mention that this budget-friendly Android powerhouse comes with the same neat AI tricks up its sleeve as the rest of the Galaxy S24 family and an identical seven-year software support promise? Now how could you possibly say no to such a well-endowed handset at such an amazing price point?
