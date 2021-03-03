Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is getting the same surprisingly early update as the Tab S6
Last year's mid-range Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is today closely following in the footsteps of the slightly older but higher-end Tab S6, and although this is not etched in stone yet, we're pretty sure the Exynos 9611-powered 10.4-incher will also take a page from the state-of-the-art Tab S7 and S7+ playbook by leaping straight to One UI 3.1 rather than going through the intermediate One UI 3.0 phase.
We're talking about a feature-packed slate already that starts at a measly $240 stateside after a recent discount timed to coincide with the apparent disappearance of both the aforementioned "regular" Tab S6 and the Tab S5e that the S6 Lite essentially followed.
Believe it or not, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is reportedly receiving Google's March 2021 security patches as part of this already surprisingly early Android 11 update.
In case you're wondering, we were previously led to expect this rollout to begin no sooner than May. Granted, the over-the-air delivery is merely confirmed to have kicked off in France for LTE-enabled units at the time of this writing, but recent history suggests that's pretty much guaranteed to change in the very near future.