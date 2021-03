Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is getting the same surprisingly early update as the Tab S6

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Obviously, the two hot new versions of Samsung 's proprietary Android skin are not radically different, but it would still be nice to see every single available feature, performance enhancement, and security tweak rolled out to an ultra-affordable device like this one.





We're talking about a feature-packed slate already that starts at a measly $240 stateside after a recent discount timed to coincide with the apparent disappearance of both the aforementioned "regular" Tab S6 and the Tab S5e that the S6 Lite essentially followed.





Naturally, said price cut signals the impending arrival of a mid-end Galaxy Tab S7 Lite , but while that thing is undoubtedly set to bring some extra horsepower and Android 11 to the table right out the box, its MSRP could get a bump of its own potentially making you regret snubbing its marked-down predecessor.









In case you're wondering, we were previously led to expect this rollout to begin no sooner than May . Granted, the over-the-air delivery is merely confirmed to have kicked off in France for LTE-enabled units at the time of this writing, but recent history suggests that's pretty much guaranteed to change in the very near future.





After taking care of around one million different smartphone models (not really but close enough ), Samsung appears to be shifting its focus towards tablets when it comes to Android 11 updates, delivering two such goodie packs in consecutive days this week.