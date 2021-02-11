Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android Tablets

It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 11, 2021, 2:04 PM

What comes after Samsung's iPad Pro-rivaling Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+? A new high-end Android-powered duo composed of a large Tab S8 model and an even larger Tab S8 Plus variant might feel like a logical answer, but things are not always that simple in the Apple-dominated tablet landscape.

The aforementioned 2020-released jumbo-sized powerhouses, for instance, came after a single Galaxy Tab S6 version the year before, which in turn followed in the footsteps of 2018's Tab S4 flagship and a Tab S5e mid-ranger unveiled in early 2019.

Then again, it doesn't look like Samsung is planning to skip any numbers this year, as confirmed by, well, the company itself. That's right, the Galaxy Tab S8 name is pretty much etched in stone already, thanks to the tech giant's careless Irish division. Or at least the Galaxy Tab S8 Enterprise Edition moniker seems essentially confirmed, as are the model's up to 1TB microSD storage expansion support and cellular connectivity.


Of course, if a business-centric Tab S8 Enterprise Edition exists, it's safe to assume a "regular" Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 variant is also in the pipeline. The same probably goes for a consumer-friendly Tab S8+ model, although Samsung's official support webpage in Ireland features no mention of that label just yet.

Given the incredible 2020 growth of the global tablet market in general and Samsung slates in particular, it obviously wouldn't make a lot of sense for the company to reduce the number of Android-based models coming out this year. If anything, we expect the world's largest smartphone manufacturer and second-largest tablet vendor to release more iPad alternatives in 2021, including an entirely new family of ultra-affordable devices aimed primarily at emerging European and Asian regions. 

Circling back to the Galaxy Tab S8 series, we'd be remiss not to remind you that the first rumors regarding specifications and features are decidedly underwhelming. Granted, it's far too early to know anything for certain, which is why it's nice to see Samsung (unintentionally) confirm something (anything) about the high-end tablet or tablets expected to break cover in a few months with Snapdragon 888 processing speed on deck.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra blind camera comparison
Popular stories
The microSD card is dead! What’s next?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G beats S20 & S10 to set new UK pre-order record
Popular stories
Leak gives us our first look at Android 12 mockup designed by Google

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless