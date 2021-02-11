It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way













Then again, it doesn't look like Samsung is planning to skip any numbers this year, as confirmed by, well, the company itself. That's right, the Galaxy Tab S8 name is pretty much etched in stone already, thanks to the tech giant's careless Irish division. Or at least the Galaxy Tab S8 Enterprise Edition moniker seems essentially confirmed , as are the model's up to 1TB microSD storage expansion support and cellular connectivity.









Of course, if a business-centric Tab S8 Enterprise Edition exists, it's safe to assume a "regular" Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 variant is also in the pipeline. The same probably goes for a consumer-friendly Tab S8+ model, although Samsung's official support webpage in Ireland features no mention of that label just yet.









Circling back to the Galaxy Tab S8 series, we'd be remiss not to remind you that the first rumors regarding specifications and features are decidedly underwhelming. Granted, it's far too early to know anything for certain, which is why it's nice to see Samsung (unintentionally) confirm something (anything) about the high-end tablet or tablets expected to break cover in a few months with Snapdragon 888 processing speed on deck.



