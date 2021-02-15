Samsung continues its Android 11 tour de force, this time in the US
Unlike in past years, owners of the tech giant's best phones (and tablets) stateside haven't had to wait long at all for their official invites to the latest-OS-version party. While the nation's top wireless service providers are obviously playing a crucial part in swiftly getting the One UI 3.0 (and 3.1)-flavored goodie packs out to their specific variants of Samsung's popular products, the OEM is completely on its own when it comes to unlocked models.
Although we still can't say we understand why carrier-locked devices always get these major OS promotions before their unlocked equivalents, the waiting is really no longer meaningful for folks in the latter group and Samsung is clearly making a lot of progress in this area.
While both the first-gen Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S10 series are looking at One UI 3.0 rather than 3.1 enhancements in US unlocked versions, it's certainly nice to see the February 2021 security patches being delivered with this latest update. Hopefully, there will be no major glitches requiring a repeat of the temporary recent halt for the S10 lineup in many regions.