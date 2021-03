Samsung outdoes itself with a super-early surprise for the aging Galaxy Tab S6

By no means a pushover, even by 2021 standards, the aforementioned 10.5-inch slate was commercially released all the way back in August 2019. Nearly two year-old Android tablets don't usually get updated to the newest OS version less than six months after said build is delivered in stable form to Google's own Pixel handsets, and indeed, Samsung initially scheduled the Tab S6 for an Android 11 rollout in May













Of course, knowing Samsung and considering all of the company's incredible work spreading the Android 11 love around the world to more devices than we frankly care to remember, we fully expect a global Tab S6 expansion to be right around the corner.





In the meantime, we can't think of a single Android tablet from a different brand to have scored the same update (minus those One UI 3.1-specific enhancements , obviously), which might explain why Samsung feels like the only company capable of challenging Apple's industry supremacy ... at some point in the future.





If you thought Samsung's software support efforts these past few months were impressive , wait until you hear what device the company is bringing up to date now. Because our headline already gave the Galaxy Tab S6 name away, you might be wondering exactly why this latest Android 11 promotion is so surprising.