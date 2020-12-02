Samsung releases full Android 11 update roadmap for Galaxy devices
You can find below all Galaxy phones and tablets that will get Android 11 updates (via TizenHelp) by Q3 2021. Keep in mind that these timeframes can change, but at least you'll get an idea about Samsung's Android 11 plans.
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
January 2021
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
February 2021
March 2021
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Samsung Galaxy M21
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
April 2021
- Samsung Galaxy A50
- Samsung Galaxy M51
May 2021
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung GalaxyA80
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy A31
- Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
June 2021
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A
- Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
- Samsung Galaxy A01
- Samsung Galaxy A11
- Samsung Galaxy M11
July 2021
- Samsung Galaxy A30
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
August 2021
- Samsung Galaxy A10
- Samsung Galaxy A10s
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy A20s
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy A 10.1
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
September 2021
So, while Galaxy S20 will be the first to get Android 11 updates in December, January will be the busiest month for Samsung, as no less than 9 devices are expected to receive the update. There's one other important piece of information worth mentioning: the Android 11 roadmap was made official by Samsung Egypt, so the update might arrive slightly earlier/later in some countries.