iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung releases full Android 11 update roadmap for Galaxy devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Dec 02, 2020, 12:27 AM
Samsung releases full Android 11 update roadmap for Galaxy devices
We're probably not too far from the truth saying that almost half the world is using Samsung smartphones or tablets. In any case, a large portion of Earth's population owns a Samsung handset these days, although many of these people are using older phones.

For those of you who use rather newer Galaxy devices, we have some excellent news. Samsung has just revealed the full Android 11 update roadmap, just like it promised a few weeks ago. The list of Galaxy phones and tablets scheduled to receive the highly-anticipated Android 11 update is huge, so we've decided to group Samsung's devices by timeline.

You can find below all Galaxy phones and tablets that will get Android 11 updates (via TizenHelp) by Q3 2021. Keep in mind that these timeframes can change, but at least you'll get an idea about Samsung's Android 11 plans.

December 2020

January 2021

February 2021

March 2021

April 2021

May 2021

June 2021
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A
  • Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Samsung Galaxy M11

July 2021

August 2021
  • Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Samsung Galaxy A 10.1
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

September 2021

So, while Galaxy S20 will be the first to get Android 11 updates in December, January will be the busiest month for Samsung, as no less than 9 devices are expected to receive the update. There's one other important piece of information worth mentioning: the Android 11 roadmap was made official by Samsung Egypt, so the update might arrive slightly earlier/later in some countries.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Popular stories
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021
Popular stories
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless