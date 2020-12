Samsung releases full Android 11 update roadmap for Galaxy devices

December 2020

January 2021

February 2021

March 2021

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

April 2021

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy M51

May 2021

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung GalaxyA80

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

June 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Samsung Galaxy A01

Samsung Galaxy A11

Samsung Galaxy M11

July 2021

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

August 2021

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A 10.1

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

September 2021

We're probably not too far from the truth saying that almost half the world is using Samsung smartphones or tablets. In any case, a large portion of Earth's population owns a Samsung handset these days, although many of these people are using older phones.For those of you who use rather newer Galaxy devices, we have some excellent news. Samsung has just revealed the full Android 11 update roadmap, just like it promised a few weeks ago. The list of Galaxy phones and tablets scheduled to receive the highly-anticipated Android 11 update is huge, so we've decided to group Samsung's devices by timeline.You can find below all Galaxy phones and tablets that will get Android 11 updates (via TizenHelp ) by Q3 2021. Keep in mind that these timeframes can change, but at least you'll get an idea about Samsung's Android 11 plans.So, while Galaxy S20 will be the first to get Android 11 updates in December, January will be the busiest month for Samsung, as no less than 9 devices are expected to receive the update. There's one other important piece of information worth mentioning: the Android 11 roadmap was made official by Samsung Egypt, so the update might arrive slightly earlier/later in some countries.