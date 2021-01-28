Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung is bringing Android 11 to a phone you probably forgot all about

by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 28, 2021, 3:24 AM
It's getting legitimately hard to keep track of Samsung's formidable Android 11 updating efforts, as the newest OS version is reportedly reaching yet another high-end member of the Galaxy handset family originally released around a year ago.

Naturally, the Exynos 9810-powered Galaxy Note 10 Lite ran Android 10 on the software side of things out of the box, which means this is the first but most certainly not the last major OS promotion to be delivered to the inexpensive S Pen-wielding 6.7-incher.

Although the phone did technically go on sale stateside together with the Galaxy S10 Lite back in February 2020, there's actually no official US model you can currently purchase from a major retailer, carrier, or the device manufacturer's own regional e-store. 

The Latin America variant initially available through B&H Photo Video is also no longer in stock, but on the bright side, Target is still charging a fairly reasonable $469.99 for an "international" Note 10 Lite, and you can even take that price point down to around 430 bucks if you don't have a problem dealing with a (highly trusted) eBay merchant called Never-MSRP.

Whether you're a new or old Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite owner, you should obviously keep in mind that the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update is set to slowly make its way worldwide, starting in countries like France as we speak. While we don't have a specific changelog to share with you right at this moment, it's safe to assume many of the same UI tweaks, performance enhancements, and security improvements rolled out to the "standard" Note 10 and Note 10+ not that long ago will be expanded to this watered-down flagship.

For those keeping score at home, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is roughly Samsung's 50th device officially upgraded to Android 11. No, not really, but the company is definitely getting close to that number, having brought everything from the Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite to the Tab S7, S20 FE, OG Galaxy Fold, and Z Flip 5G up to date already.

Related phones

Galaxy Note10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$430 Special eBay View Amazon
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9810 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

