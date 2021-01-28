Samsung is bringing Android 11 to a phone you probably forgot all about
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Naturally, the Exynos 9810-powered Galaxy Note 10 Lite ran Android 10 on the software side of things out of the box, which means this is the first but most certainly not the last major OS promotion to be delivered to the inexpensive S Pen-wielding 6.7-incher.
The Latin America variant initially available through B&H Photo Video is also no longer in stock, but on the bright side, Target is still charging a fairly reasonable $469.99 for an "international" Note 10 Lite, and you can even take that price point down to around 430 bucks if you don't have a problem dealing with a (highly trusted) eBay merchant called Never-MSRP.
For those keeping score at home, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is roughly Samsung's 50th device officially upgraded to Android 11. No, not really, but the company is definitely getting close to that number, having brought everything from the Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite to the Tab S7, S20 FE, OG Galaxy Fold, and Z Flip 5G up to date already.