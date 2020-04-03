Samsung Android Tablets Software updates

Samsung's long overdue Android 10 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 contains a very nice surprise

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 03, 2020, 5:57 AM
Samsung's long overdue Android 10 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 contains a very nice surprise
While Samsung has undoubtedly done an outstanding job of spreading the Android 10 love across its high-end and even mid-range smartphone portfolio in recent months, the company didn't exactly rush to optimize and deploy this latest OS version to any of its moderately successful tablets.

That must have been especially frustrating for owners of the 2019-released Galaxy Tab S6, which comes with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood at a list price of $650 and up. You might have expected a certain standard of software support in that price bracket, which was definitely not provided since the 10.5-inch slate made its commercial debut around seven months ago.

As promised all the way back in November 2019, the official Android 10 update is finally underway, at least in select European markets. For the time being, we only have confirmation from Germany as far as LTE-enabled variants are concerned, but if recent history is any indication, the rollout should rapidly expand across the old continent, as well as North America.

We're talking days or, at worst, a couple of weeks, and obviously, both Wi-Fi-only and cellular-capable units are set to make this long overdue jump from Android 9.0 Pie to OS build 10 pretty much at the same time. Naturally, the Android 10 update will have Samsung's proprietary One UI skin applied on top, and surprise, surprise, it seems the company is skipping over the 2.0 release to already deliver the One UI 2.1 goodie pack.

This is what the Galaxy S20 family of ultra-high-end handsets have had going on right off the bat, and according to Samsung's announcement a little over a week ago, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series started receiving the update in late March. There was no word on a One UI 2.1 ETA for the Galaxy Tab S6, so this is definitely a pleasant surprise that might offset your frustration at having to wait so long for the Android 10 update.

Of course, the Galaxy Tab S6 doesn't come with the world's greatest cameras, which means it won't receive all those major photography improvements that the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 families are looking at. Still, the tablet will get a few neat features like Quick Share and Music Share in addition to all the stuff that makes Android 10 so great.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black
Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
LG V60 ThinQ Review
LG V60 ThinQ Review
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless