Samsung's long overdue Android 10 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 contains a very nice surprise
As promised all the way back in November 2019, the official Android 10 update is finally underway, at least in select European markets. For the time being, we only have confirmation from Germany as far as LTE-enabled variants are concerned, but if recent history is any indication, the rollout should rapidly expand across the old continent, as well as North America.
This is what the Galaxy S20 family of ultra-high-end handsets have had going on right off the bat, and according to Samsung's announcement a little over a week ago, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series started receiving the update in late March. There was no word on a One UI 2.1 ETA for the Galaxy Tab S6, so this is definitely a pleasant surprise that might offset your frustration at having to wait so long for the Android 10 update.
Of course, the Galaxy Tab S6 doesn't come with the world's greatest cameras, which means it won't receive all those major photography improvements that the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 families are looking at. Still, the tablet will get a few neat features like Quick Share and Music Share in addition to all the stuff that makes Android 10 so great.