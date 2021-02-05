Samsung goes niche with its towering Android 11 rollout

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









While we can't say the same for the US market just yet, recent history suggests the 6.3-incher's owners stateside may not have long to wait as far as both unlocked and carrier-specific variants are concerned. The XCover Pro is available on Verizon and AT&T in addition to its manufacturer's regional e-store, fetching around 500 bucks across the board with an unusually sleek and modern design in tow for a device that's primarily made to survive the harshest outdoor conditions.





This is basically the best of both worlds, combining a punch hole display with a robust construction guaranteed to withstand everything from water immersion to repeated drops onto hard surfaces, as well as extreme temperatures, vibration, low pressure, and high altitude.









In other words, if you like rugged smartphones with silky smooth new software, you should still purchase the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro and gear up for an OTA Android 11 and One UI 3.0 delivery.



