Bonkers $400 Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount is still available after Black Friday and Cyber Monday





Just like all through their recently concluded Just like all through their recently concluded Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, the $400 discount on Samsung's best tablet ... from last year is available both at the device manufacturer itself and Best Buy. Additionally, Samsung is allowing holiday shoppers with a digital hoarding addiction to slash four Benjamins off the $1,319.99 and $1,619.99 list prices of the Tab S10 Ultra in 512GB and 1TB storage variants respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $799 99 $1199 99 $400 off (33%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $799 99 $1199 99 $400 off (33%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Moonstone Gray Color Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $919 99 $1319 99 $400 off (30%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Platinum Silver Color, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $1219 99 $1619 99 $400 off (25%) Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung





And no, you don't need to trade anything in or meet any other special requirements to claim this presumably unbeatable deal. What you may want to do is hurry and place your order as soon as possible, both to make sure you'll receive your deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra before Christmas and to avoid the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ powerhouse being discontinued.









At $799.99, I'm sure you'll be able to appreciate not only the Tab S10 Ultra 's ginormous screen (with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology), but that fittingly massive 11,200mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities too, as well as the razor-thin 5.4mm profile, ultra-premium metal-and-glass construction, built-in S Pen, and perhaps most importantly, stellar long-term software support.





In terms of bang for your buck, I'd argue that you're looking at a better tablet here than all of Apple's best iPads , although we all know many of you won't agree with my totally unbiased opinion.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off 25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required Check Out The Offer