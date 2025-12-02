Bonkers $400 Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount is still available after Black Friday and Cyber Monday

iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
If you're only getting started on your holiday shopping today, don't worry, a few of the best mobile tech deals from the last few weeks are somehow still around. For instance, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra continues to cost $799.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, which doesn't make this 14.6-inch giant conventionally affordable, but it does save you a lot of money compared to its regular starting price of $1,199.99.

Just like all through their recently concluded Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, the $400 discount on Samsung's best tablet... from last year is available both at the device manufacturer itself and Best Buy. Additionally, Samsung is allowing holiday shoppers with a digital hoarding addiction to slash four Benjamins off the $1,319.99 and $1,619.99 list prices of the Tab S10 Ultra in 512GB and 1TB storage variants respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

And no, you don't need to trade anything in or meet any other special requirements to claim this presumably unbeatable deal. What you may want to do is hurry and place your order as soon as possible, both to make sure you'll receive your deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra before Christmas and to avoid the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ powerhouse being discontinued.

That's bound to happen sooner or later, given that a (slightly) improved Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with a faster Dimensity 9400+ chipset (and few other notable upgrades) is around... at a significantly higher price.


At $799.99, I'm sure you'll be able to appreciate not only the Tab S10 Ultra's ginormous screen (with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology), but that fittingly massive 11,200mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities too, as well as the razor-thin 5.4mm profile, ultra-premium metal-and-glass construction, built-in S Pen, and perhaps most importantly, stellar long-term software support.

In terms of bang for your buck, I'd argue that you're looking at a better tablet here than all of Apple's best iPads, although we all know many of you won't agree with my totally unbiased opinion.

