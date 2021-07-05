Samsung outdoes itself again with early Android 11 update for Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)









By no means a flagship iPad Pro rival, this 10.1-inch model packs a middling Exynos 7904 processor in combination with as little as 2GB RAM, which is certainly not a very typical hardware configuration for an Android 11-ready slate.













With all of that in mind, it's also important to point out that the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) hasn't started receiving this undoubtedly huge collection of UI tweaks and performance improvements in all regions at the time of this writing.





The US, for instance, is notably absent from a lengthy list of countries where the update has already kicked off published by the folks at SamMobile. Said list includes more than two dozen territories as diverse as Argentina, Bulgaria, France, India, Iraq, Malaysia, Poland, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, the UK, and Vietnam, with the US likely to follow suit any day now.





Become an insider Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter! sign up