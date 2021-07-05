$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android Tablets Software updates

Samsung outdoes itself again with early Android 11 update for Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
There's no stopping Samsung in its incredible quest to deliver the latest (stable) version of the world's most popular mobile operating system to as many devices as humanly possible, ranging from the newest phones running Android 10 at launch to the oldest mid-range tablets that haven't received two major updates yet.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is the latest member of that latter category to make the official leap from Android 10 to 11 after debuting, well, back in 2019 with Android 9.0 Pie pre-installed.

By no means a flagship iPad Pro rival, this 10.1-inch model packs a middling Exynos 7904 processor in combination with as little as 2GB RAM, which is certainly not a very typical hardware configuration for an Android 11-ready slate.

But Samsung has been pushing the software support envelope for its best tablets... and even its most mediocre smartphones for more than six months now, so this otherwise remarkable rollout shouldn't come as a big surprise.

Still, it's definitely worth highlighting that the world's largest smartphone manufacturer and number two tablet vendor has managed to beat its own objective with this over-the-air update by one to two months, just as it has done with multiple other Android 11 promotions this year.

With all of that in mind, it's also important to point out that the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) hasn't started receiving this undoubtedly huge collection of UI tweaks and performance improvements in all regions at the time of this writing.

The US, for instance, is notably absent from a lengthy list of countries where the update has already kicked off published by the folks at SamMobile. Said list includes more than two dozen territories as diverse as Argentina, Bulgaria, France, India, Iraq, Malaysia, Poland, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, the UK, and Vietnam, with the US likely to follow suit any day now.

