Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G quietly listed with €649 price in Germany
The Snapdragon 750G, 64GB of storage, and 5G
Retailing at €649 in Germany, the new Android tablet is essentially a more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy Tab S7+ mode. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Other storage options don’t seem to be available, at least for the time being, but Samsung has been generous enough to include a microSD card slot, allowing users to expand the storage by up to 1TB.
The latter magnetically connects to the rear and side of the Samsung tablet and charges wirelessly when attached. The S Pen can be used for drawing, taking notes, or simply navigating the tablet’s UI.
Speaking of the user interface, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G ships with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 on board. That’s no surprise considering it’s the latest version of Samsung’s software. An update to Android 12 early next year is to be expected.
Other noteworthy specs include an 8-megapixel rear camera with support for Full-HD video recording and autofocus. There’s a 5-megapixel selfie shooter too, ensuring a good experience on Zoom calls.
Last on the list of features for Samsung’s newest tablet is a 10,090mAh battery. It should support some form of wireless charging — rumor has it that it’ll be 45W — but nothing has been confirmed yet.
