$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android Tablets 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G quietly listed with €649 price in Germany

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 24, 2021, 11:19 AM
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G quietly listed with €649 price in Germany
Following weeks and weeks of leaks and branding speculation, today Samsung Germany has quietly listed (via WinFuture) the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 5G network support and a decent set of features.

The Snapdragon 750G, 64GB of storage, and 5G


Retailing at €649 in Germany, the new Android tablet is essentially a more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy Tab S7+ mode. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Other storage options don’t seem to be available, at least for the time being, but Samsung has been generous enough to include a microSD card slot, allowing users to expand the storage by up to 1TB.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is equipped with a 12.4-inch display like the Galaxy Tab S7+, only this time around the panel uses LCD tech instead of AMOLED and stick to a 60Hz refresh rate. The good news is that it retains S Pen stylus support.

The latter magnetically connects to the rear and side of the Samsung tablet and charges wirelessly when attached. The S Pen can be used for drawing, taking notes, or simply navigating the tablet’s UI.

Speaking of the user interface, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G ships with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 on board. That’s no surprise considering it’s the latest version of Samsung’s software. An update to Android 12 early next year is to be expected.


Other noteworthy specs include an 8-megapixel rear camera with support for Full-HD video recording and autofocus. There’s a 5-megapixel selfie shooter too, ensuring a good experience on Zoom calls.

Last on the list of features for Samsung’s newest tablet is a 10,090mAh battery. It should support some form of wireless charging — rumor has it that it’ll be 45W — but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Latest News

Verizon is down in major markets like New York City, Miami and Charlotte
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon is down in major markets like New York City, Miami and Charlotte
Verizon is giving unlimited subscribers up to 12 free months of Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon is giving unlimited subscribers up to 12 free months of Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass
AT&T picks up Samsung's affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a cool launch discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
AT&T picks up Samsung's affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a cool launch discount
-46%
Xiaomi confirms some Redmi Note 8 2021 key specs ahead of launch
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Xiaomi confirms some Redmi Note 8 2021 key specs ahead of launch
Apple halts sale of Hermès AirTag products; quality issues might be to blame
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Apple halts sale of Hermès AirTag products; quality issues might be to blame
Forget about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and grab Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 instead... while you can
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Forget about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and grab Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 instead... while you can
-$230

Featured stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
Popular stories
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless