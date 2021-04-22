Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 and Galaxy M40 are getting Android 11 updates
The folks at SamMobile have the scoop on both updates, but before we go into details, it's worth mentioning that Samsung is only begun rolling out Android 11 to these devices. The Galaxy Tab Active 3 Android 11 update has been spotted in Switzerland and could expand in other European countries in the coming weeks.
As far as the Galaxy M40 goes, this one seems to get the update in India, so you might want to check for firmware version M405FDDU2CUC6. Just like the rugged tablet, the Galaxy M40 is getting the March security patch along with the Android 11 update.