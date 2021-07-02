$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Verizon Samsung Android Tablets Software updates

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is getting Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update at Verizon

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is getting Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update at Verizon
Launched on the market last year, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is one of Samsung's most affordable Android tablets. Featuring an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 was picked up by carriers like AT&T and Verizon.

Even though it's one of Samsung's cheaper tablets, it doesn't mean that it's not getting the same level of support as the company's other Android products. Although it comes later than other Samsung tablets, the Android 11 update for Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is now available for download at Verizon.

The Big Red confirmed recently that customers who bought the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 can now update their tablets to Android 11. As expected, the update includes all the One UI 3.1 improvements and the June security patch.

The One UI 3.1 update improves user interaction for Quick Panel, Toolbars, Notifications, Settings, and brings useful enhancements to Quick Share for easily sharing files to other Android devices.

Although Verizon doesn't mention the size of the update, it's safe to assume that it's quite big, so make sure that you download it via Wi-Fi and that you have enough free storage left on the tablet (at least 1.5GB).

Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

Related phones

Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 8.4 inches 1920 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7904 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Garmin's vivofit jr is half off on Amazon for a very limited time
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Garmin's vivofit jr is half off on Amazon for a very limited time
-50%
Realme reportedly teams up with Kodak for its next camera-centric flagship
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Realme reportedly teams up with Kodak for its next camera-centric flagship
Samsung's non-5G Galaxy A22 finally gets released
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung's non-5G Galaxy A22 finally gets released
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
Instagram is getting an Exclusive Stories feature
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Instagram is getting an Exclusive Stories feature
Twitter shows off a trio of design concepts that might be added to the app some day
by Alan Friedman,  0
Twitter shows off a trio of design concepts that might be added to the app some day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless