Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is getting Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update at Verizon

Launched on the market last year, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is one of Samsung's most affordable Android tablets. Featuring an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 was picked up by carriers like AT&T and Verizon.Even though it's one of Samsung's cheaper tablets, it doesn't mean that it's not getting the same level of support as the company's other Android products. Although it comes later than other Samsung tablets, the Android 11 update for Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is now available for download at Verizon. The Big Red confirmed recently that customers who bought the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 can now update their tablets to Android 11. As expected, the update includes all the One UI 3.1 improvements and the June security patch.The One UI 3.1 update improves user interaction for Quick Panel, Toolbars, Notifications, Settings, and brings useful enhancements to Quick Share for easily sharing files to other Android devices.Although Verizon doesn't mention the size of the update, it's safe to assume that it's quite big, so make sure that you download it via Wi-Fi and that you have enough free storage left on the tablet (at least 1.5GB).