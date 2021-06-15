Apple's basic iPad is by far the world's most popular tablet
Apple dominated thanks to the budget iPad
Global tablet shipments grew 53% year-on-year between January and March 2021 with established brands like Apple, Samsung and Lenovo benefitting the most from the increased demand.
Moreover, in Japan the iPad reached an all-time high. The news follows news earlier this year that Apple’s iPhone also recently reached an all-time high in the Japanese market following the success of the iPhone 12.
The relatively new iPad Air (2020) was the second-most popular model with a share of 19%. Today’s report says the tablet was a “huge hit with consumers looking for cost-effectiveness as well as high specifications.”
The iPad Pro lineup followed in third place by accounting for 18% of sales. Apple’s most expensive tablets are expected to increase their share to 25% by the second half of 2021 as supply ramps up. The remaining 7% of iPad shipments were split between the iPad mini, which is due for an update later this year, and older models.
Following Apple in second and third place respectively were Samsung and Lenovo. The former accounted for 20% of shipments, up from 16% a year earlier, and the latter boosted its market share to 9% from 5%.
Amazon also experienced an improvement, with its share jumping from 8% to 9%, though the same can’t be said about Huawei. Mimicking its performance in the smartphone market, Huawei’s tablet share dropped from 11% to 5% at the start of 2021.
Counterpoint Research didn’t go into detail about the performance of these brands, but Huawei’s collapse is likely related to its inability to ship devices with Google apps and supply chain issues.
Huawei collapsed; Samsung and Lenovo experienced strong growth
Following Apple in second and third place respectively were Samsung and Lenovo. The former accounted for 20% of shipments, up from 16% a year earlier, and the latter boosted its market share to 9% from 5%.
Counterpoint Research didn’t go into detail about the performance of these brands, but Huawei’s collapse is likely related to its inability to ship devices with Google apps and supply chain issues.