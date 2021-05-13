Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 now receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.1 update

The Galaxy Tab S6
is on its second major Android update since its market launch back in 2019. If you've bought the unlocked version, then you've probably installed Android 11 already, but Verizon-bounded models had to wait until this week to get the update.
Judging by the changelog published by Verizon
, the carrier didn't include any changes of its own, so everything Galaxy Tab S6
users are getting with the update is purely related to Android 11 and One UI 3.1
. After delivering the March security patch two months ago, Verizon
and Samsung
are now including the April security patch in this update.
Other important changes include new ways to control your privacy and customize your phone, as well as improved user interaction for Quick Panel, Toolbars, Notifications, Settings, and more. With Android 11, you'll be able to pin conversations so they appear on top of other apps and screens.
On the other hand, One UI 3.1 brings one-time permissions, which will let you give one-time permissions to apps that make use of your mic, camera, or location. Also, with permissions auto-reset enabled, Android will reset permissions for unused apps (you can turn on permissions whenever you want).
Verizon is rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update since yesterday, so every Galaxy Tab S6
user should get it by the end of the week. To check for the update, simply head to Settings / About Device / Software updates, Check for Updates
.
