Samsung Galaxy S26 sizes leak, lineup outlines similar strategy to Apple’s iPhone 17

Samsung and Apple aren't straying too far from each other when it comes to consumer choice.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with iPhone 16 Pro Max
The Samsung Galaxy S26 models will be more of the same as their predecessors when it comes to display sizes. However, Samsung is reportedly (translated source) abandoning the Plus model and replacing it with the new Edge, a strategy similar to Apple’s approach for the iPhone 17.

According to the report, the sizes of the base Galaxy S26, the S26 Edge, and the S26 Ultra will be pretty similar to their Galaxy S25 counterparts. To be precise, the phones will have the following sizes:

  • Base Galaxy S26: 6.27 inches
  • Galaxy S26 Edge: 6.66 inches
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra: 6.89 inches

Did you want the Galaxy S26 phones to be larger?

Vote View Result


It appears that Samsung will once again not be making its flagships larger, a decision that many users will be more than okay with. As of now, it seems that phone manufacturers have somewhat moved on from boasting about cameras and sizes, and are instead focusing on thickness and AI.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is currently up for pre-ordering, was heavily marketed as a super slim foldable compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Furthermore, Samsung once again talked about how it would provide the best AI experience on its phones. Though the Fold did see a camera upgrade, it wasn’t anything groundbreaking: it just adopted the camera found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Video Thumbnail
Samsung has released a foldable that gives the industry a run for its money. | Video credit — Samsung

The cancellation of the Plus model — and its replacement with the Edge — is a very similar strategy to what Apple is employing for the iPhone 17. Apple will be introducing a new model this year, the iPhone 17 Air. The Air will be just like the Galaxy S25 Edge: focusing on aesthetics at the cost of some practicality. It will be also be replacing the iPhone Plus model due to poor sales.

However, Samsung and Apple are diverging in other aspects. Apple is reportedly making its Pro models thicker so that it can pack more battery into their chassis. Meanwhile, Samsung will be making its phones slimmer still, and will not be opting for improvements to battery capacity just yet.

