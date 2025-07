Samsung Galaxy S26 sizes leak, lineup outlines similar strategy to Apple’s iPhone 17

translated source

The cancellation of the Plus model — and its replacement with the Edge — is a very similar strategy to what Apple is employing for the iPhone 17 . Apple will be introducing a new model this year, the



The cancellation of the Plus model — and its replacement with the Edge — is a very similar strategy to what Apple is employing for the iPhone 17. Apple will be introducing a new model this year, the iPhone 17 Air. The Air will be just like the Galaxy S25 Edge: focusing on aesthetics at the cost of some practicality. It will be also be replacing the iPhone Plus model due to poor sales. However, Samsung and Apple are diverging in other aspects. Apple is reportedly making its Pro models thicker so that it can pack more battery into their chassis. Meanwhile, Samsung will be making its phones slimmer still, and will not be opting for improvements to battery capacity just yet.





The Samsung Galaxy S26 models will be more of the same as their predecessors when it comes to display sizes. However, Samsung is reportedly abandoning the Plus model and replacing it with the new Edge, a strategy similar to Apple’s approach for the iPhone 17 According to the report, the sizes of the base, theEdge, and thewill be pretty similar to their Galaxy S25 counterparts. To be precise, the phones will have the following sizes:It appears that Samsung will once again not be making its flagships larger, a decision that many users will be more than okay with. As of now, it seems that phone manufacturers have somewhat moved on from boasting about cameras and sizes, and are instead focusing on thickness and AI.The Galaxy Z Fold 7 , which is currently up for pre-ordering, was heavily marketed as a super slim foldable compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 . Furthermore, Samsung once again talked about how it would provide the best AI experience on its phones. Though the Fold did see a camera upgrade, it wasn’t anything groundbreaking: it just adopted the camera found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra